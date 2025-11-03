Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Kraken – 11/03/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (5-4-3) at KRAKEN (5-2-4)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, CHSN, KONG, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Colton Dach — Ilya Mikheyev

Oliver Moore — Nick Foligno — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)

Status report

The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. Dickinson, a forward, returned to Chicago for further treatment and rehabilitation. He is week to week. … Moore will make his season debut after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Cale Fleury, Berkly Catton

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Evans, a defenseman, was a full participant at the morning skate but will miss his 12th straight game. … Nyman will replace Catton at forward after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

