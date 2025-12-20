Projected Lineups for Blues vs Panthers – 12/20/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (13-15-8) at PANTHERS (19-13-2)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Blues projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Otto Stenberg
Pius Suter — Dailbor Dvorsky — Robby Fabbri
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — A.J. Greer
Luke Kunin — Noah Gregor — Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
The Blues switched up their lines following a 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday, with Berggren moving up to the top line. … St. Louis reassigned forward Matt Luff to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Panthers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Tarasov is expected to make his second start in goal this week after a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.
