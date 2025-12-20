Projected Lineups for Blues vs Panthers – 12/20/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (13-15-8) at PANTHERS (19-13-2)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Blues projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Otto Stenberg

Pius Suter — Dailbor Dvorsky — Robby Fabbri

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Latest for THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — A.J. Greer

Luke Kunin — Noah Gregor — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

The Blues switched up their lines following a 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday, with Berggren moving up to the top line. … St. Louis reassigned forward Matt Luff to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Panthers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Tarasov is expected to make his second start in goal this week after a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Latest for THW: