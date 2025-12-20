Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Predators – 12/20/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Nicolas Robertson — John Tavares — Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann

Max Domi — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Steven Lorentz, Henry Thrun

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Status report

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said he has lineup decisions to make before the game. Jarnkrok replaced Lorentz on the fourth line at practice Friday.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Status report

Marchessault, a forward, left in the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. He did not participate in practice Friday.

Latest for THW: