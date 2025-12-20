Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Lightning – 12/20/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (22-9-3) at LIGHTNING (18-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Eric Robinson
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Jaccob Slavin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen
Injured: Seth Jarvis (undisclosed)
Status report
Jarvis, a forward, was injured in overtime during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday after being tripped by Evan Rodrigues and crashing into the side of the net. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Jarvis will be “out for a while. … Martinook is day to day and questionable to play; Carolina will likely make a corresponding move before the game.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 20, 2025
- Panthers Win 4-3 in a Shootout Over Hurricanes
- Hurricanes’ Shayne Gostisbehere Should Be Involved in USA Olympic Hockey Discussions
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves — Brayden Point — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Pontus Homberg — Yanni Gourde — Zemgus Girgensons
Curtis Douglas — Nick Paul — Dominic James
J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Max Crozier
Declan Carlile — Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Jakob Pelletier
Injured: Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Brandon Hagel (upper body)
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 19, 2025
- Kempe Scores Twice, Kings Come Back to Win 2-1 vs. Lightning
- NHL Morning Recap – December 16, 2025
Status report
Kucherov (illness) will be a game-time decision; he missed a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. … Hagel, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate but will not play. … Cirelli will play after missing most of the third period following a check from Kevin Fiala on Thursday. … Forwards Finley and Pelletier were recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Saturday.