Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Lightning – 12/20/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (22-9-3) at LIGHTNING (18-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Eric Robinson

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Jaccob Slavin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Seth Jarvis (undisclosed)

Status report

Jarvis, a forward, was injured in overtime during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday after being tripped by Evan Rodrigues and crashing into the side of the net. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Jarvis will be “out for a while. … Martinook is day to day and questionable to play; Carolina will likely make a corresponding move before the game.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves — Brayden Point — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pontus Homberg — Yanni Gourde — Zemgus Girgensons

Curtis Douglas — Nick Paul — Dominic James

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Max Crozier

Declan Carlile — Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Jakob Pelletier

Injured: Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Brandon Hagel (upper body)

Status report

Kucherov (illness) will be a game-time decision; he missed a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. … Hagel, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate but will not play. … Cirelli will play after missing most of the third period following a check from Kevin Fiala on Thursday. … Forwards Finley and Pelletier were recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Saturday.