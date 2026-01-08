Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Hurricanes – 1/8/26

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (21-19-3) at HURRICANES (26-14-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome
Chris Kreider — Ryan Poehling — Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston — Tim Washe — Jansen Harkins
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ian Moore
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed), Troy Terry (undisclosed)
Status report
Terry, a forward, will miss his first game of the season. … The Ducks have made changes to all four forward lines and all three defense pairs following a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. … Washe was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Nikolaj Ehlers
Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere – Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Alexander Nikishin
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (undisclosed)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Slavin, a defenseman and full participant in practice Wednesday, could return after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.
