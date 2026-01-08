Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Hurricanes – 1/8/26

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (21-19-3) at HURRICANES (26-14-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome

Chris Kreider — Ryan Poehling — Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston — Tim Washe — Jansen Harkins

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ian Moore

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed), Troy Terry (undisclosed)

Status report

Terry, a forward, will miss his first game of the season. … The Ducks have made changes to all four forward lines and all three defense pairs following a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. … Washe was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Nikolaj Ehlers

Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere – Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Alexander Nikishin

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (undisclosed)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Slavin, a defenseman and full participant in practice Wednesday, could return after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

