Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Wild – 11/28/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (17-1-5) at WILD (13-7-4)

3:30 p.m. ET; ALT, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Ross Colton

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Ivan Ivan — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

Neither team skated.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm

Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed)

Status report:

Wallstedt is expected to start as the Wild continue to alternate goalies. … Aube-Kubel, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

