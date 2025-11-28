Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Wild – 11/28/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (17-1-5) at WILD (13-7-4)
3:30 p.m. ET; ALT, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Ross Colton
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Ivan Ivan — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Status report
Neither team skated.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm
Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed)
Status report:
Wallstedt is expected to start as the Wild continue to alternate goalies. … Aube-Kubel, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
