Projected Lineups for Blues vs Sabres –11/6/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (4-8-2) at SABRES (5-4-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)
Status report
The Blues held a full morning skate after what coach Jim Montgomery said was an “unacceptable” performance in a 6-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. … Hofer is expected to start. He allowed two goals on 17 shots after relieving Binnington midway through the second period. … Kozak is expected to return after missing five games with a lower-body injury.
Sabres projected lineup
Alex Tuch — Ryan McLeod — Tage Thompson
Isak Rosen — Noah Ostlund – Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Josh Doan
Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Josh Dunne
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Bowen Byram — Michael Kesselring
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Colten Ellis, Jacob Bryson, Mason Geertsen
Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (illness), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Samuelsson participated in an optional morning skate after he had the day off from practice Wednesday. … Benson, a forward, is being evaluated daily and progressing, but there isn’t a timeline for him to return, coach Lindy Ruff said. … No timeline either for Norris, who has begun skating on his own and is progressing. The forward has been out since he was injured in the third period of Buffalo’s season opener Oct. 9.
