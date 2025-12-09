Projected Lineups for Devils vs Senators – 12/9/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (16-12-1) at SENATORS (13-11-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesche (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate. … Meier and Bratt, who each did not practice Monday (maintenance), are “good to go,” coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Stephen Halliday — Lars Eller — David Perron

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Gilbert, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body)

Status report

Ullmark will start, Senators coach Travis Green confirmed. … Eller, a center who has missed two games due to an undisclosed injury, took reps on the fourth line during the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … Lycksell, a forward, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Latest for THW: