Projected Lineups for Devils vs Senators – 12/9/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (16-12-1) at SENATORS (13-11-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Angus Crookshank
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesche (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)
Status report
The Devils held an optional morning skate. … Meier and Bratt, who each did not practice Monday (maintenance), are “good to go,” coach Sheldon Keefe said.
Latest for THW:
- Devils Gameday Preview: Closing the Road Trip in Ottawa vs. Senators
- NHL Rumors: Blues and Oilers Injuries, The Skinner Hug, Canucks and Flyers Trade
- NHL Rumors: Devils’ Priority, Hughes Decision & Was Jarry Trade Real?
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
Brady Tkachuk — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Stephen Halliday — Lars Eller — David Perron
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Gilbert, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body)
Status report
Ullmark will start, Senators coach Travis Green confirmed. … Eller, a center who has missed two games due to an undisclosed injury, took reps on the fourth line during the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … Lycksell, a forward, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 7, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Blues vs Senators – 12/6/25
- Dylan Cozens’ High-Octane Offense Is High-Risk for the Senators