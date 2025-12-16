Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Canadiens – 12/16/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (16-9-6) at CANADIENS (17-11-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Carl Grundstrom — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Egor Zamul, Nikita Grebenkin
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Status report
Ristolainen will make his season debut; he has not played since March 11 and had surgery to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon March 26 with a recovery time of about six months. … Michkov and Grundstrom will switch lines. … Deslauriers will play after being a healthy scratch for four games; Grebenkin, a forward, will be left out of the lineup for the first time since Nov. 24.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier — Owen Beck — Josh Anderson
Joe Veleno — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier
Jayden Struble — Noah Dobson
Arber Xhekaj — Adam Engstrom
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Jared Davidson, Sam Montembeault
Injured: Mike Matheson (upper body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Matheson, a defenseman, is day to day. … Fowler will make his first start in Montreal.
