Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Red Wings – 12/16/25

The New York Islanders take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Ceasar’s Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (19-11-3) at RED WINGS (18-12-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Travis Mitchell — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Barzal (maintenance) was held out of the morning skate but will participate in warmups and is expected to play
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
John Leonard — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Elmer Soderblom — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), Mason Appleton (lower body)
Status report:
The Red Wings held an optional morning skate; Leonard was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League to replace Kane after the forward was injured against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Kane will miss at least two games.
