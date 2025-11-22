Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Canadiens – 11/22/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAPLE LEAFS (9-9-3) at CANADIENS (10-7-3)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP

Maple Leafs projected lineup

William Nylander — John Tavares — Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Dakota Joshua — Scott Laughton — Easton Cowan
Sammy Blais — Steven Lorentz — Matias Maccelli

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis — Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Jacob Quillan

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Nicolas Roy (upper body), Matthew Knies (lower body)

Status report

Matthews and Knies took part in the Maple Leafs’ optional morning skate, but neither forward is ready to return. … Blais will play after being scratched in two of the past three games. … Quillan, a forward, will be a healthy scratch after playing the past two games.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zach Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Florian Xhekaj — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joshua Roy

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Florian Xhekaj, the younger brother of Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj, will make his NHL debut after he was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday. He’ll play in place of Roy, who will be a healthy scratch.

