Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Penguins – 11/22/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (10-5-5) at PENGUINS (10-6-4)

7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SN-PIT, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton — Freddy Gaudreau — Shane Wright

Tye Kartye — Oscar Fisker Molgaard — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura, Jani Nyman

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body)

Status report

Grubauer is expected to start the first half of a back-to-back for the Kraken that will conclude at the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Penguins projected lineup

Connor Dewar — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Kevin Hayes — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Mantha

Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Sam Poulin

Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Danton Heinen

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton

Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ville Koivunen (lower body)

Status report

Murashov could start after Silovs allowed four goals on 10 shots before being pulled in the second period of a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday; Murashov made 10 saves in relief.

