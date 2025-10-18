Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Sabres –10/18/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3-3-0) at SABRES (1-3-0)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not practice Friday following a 4-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and a 3-1 defeat at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Josh Dunne
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson — Jacob Bryson
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Mason Geertsen
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Samuelsson took part in practice Friday and is expected to return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Metsa, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday; he skated with Geertsen, a forward, on a fourth defense pair Friday. … Kesselring has begun skating on his own, but coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman is not yet ready to rejoin the team.
