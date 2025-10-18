Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Sabres –10/18/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3-3-0) at SABRES (1-3-0)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers did not practice Friday following a 4-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and a 3-1 defeat at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson

Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Josh Dunne

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson — Jacob Bryson



Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Samuelsson took part in practice Friday and is expected to return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Metsa, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday; he skated with Geertsen, a forward, on a fourth defense pair Friday. … Kesselring has begun skating on his own, but coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman is not yet ready to rejoin the team.

