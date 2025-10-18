Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Senators –10/18/25

The New York Islanders take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (1-3-0) at SENATORS (2-3-0)

3 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSG

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Maxim Shabanov

Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean

Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist, Maxim Tsyplakov

Injured: Pierre Engvall (hip surgery), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Romanov is questionable after missing practice Friday for maintenance; Islanders coach Patrick Roy said: “We’ll see tomorrow after warmups how he is, or in the morning.”

Senators projected lineup

Ridly Greig — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Arthur Kaliyev

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Tkachuk, who had surgery Thursday, is expected to be out 6-8 weeks.

