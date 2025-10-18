Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Senators –10/18/25

The New York Islanders take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (1-3-0) at SENATORS (2-3-0)
3 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSG
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Maxim Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist, Maxim Tsyplakov
Injured: Pierre Engvall (hip surgery), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Romanov is questionable after missing practice Friday for maintenance; Islanders coach Patrick Roy said: “We’ll see tomorrow after warmups how he is, or in the morning.”
Senators projected lineup
Ridly Greig — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins — Lars Eller — Arthur Kaliyev
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Tkachuk, who had surgery Thursday, is expected to be out 6-8 weeks.
