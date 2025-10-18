Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Devils –10/18/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (2-1-1) at DEVILS (3-1-0)

3:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — David Tomasek

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin — Trent Frederic — Kasperi Kapanen

Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — Matt Savoie

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Noah Philp, Curtis Lazar

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)

Status report

Noesen practiced Friday but will not play; the forward remains day to day. … Brown will face his former team for the first time since signing a free-agent contract with the Devils on July 1; he played the past two seasons with Edmonton.

