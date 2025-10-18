Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Devils –10/18/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (2-1-1) at DEVILS (3-1-0)
3:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — David Tomasek
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin — Trent Frederic — Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — Matt Savoie
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Noah Philp, Curtis Lazar
Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Latest for THW:
- Oilers Need to Reduce McDavid & Draisaitl’s Ice Time to Have Long-Term Success
- NHL Rumors: Tippett Trade, Carter Hart Plans, Oilers Lurking on Kempe
- Edmonton Oilers All-Trade Team
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)
Status report
Noesen practiced Friday but will not play; the forward remains day to day. … Brown will face his former team for the first time since signing a free-agent contract with the Devils on July 1; he played the past two seasons with Edmonton.
Latest for THW:
- Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Oilers for a Weekend Matinee Matchup
- NHL Morning Recap – October 17, 2025
- 3 Takeaways from the Devils’ 3-1 Victory Over the Panthers in Home Opener