Projected Lineups for the Oilers at Golden Knights – 5/14/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their second round matchup at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Western Conference Second Round, Game 5

9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Oilers projected lineup

Zach Hyman — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Mattias Janmark

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Trent Frederic — Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Brett Kulak — Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)

Status report:

The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win in Game 4.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brett Howden — Jack Eichel — Victor Olofsson

Pavel Dorofeyev –Tomas Hertl – Nicolas Roy

Ivan Barbashev — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin – Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ilya Samsonov

Injured: Brayden McNabb (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Mark Stone (undisclosed)

Status report

Stone will be a game-time decision; if the forward plays, the lines would shuffle with Schwindt scratched. … Defensemen Pietrangelo and McNabb are also game-time decisions; if each plays, Pietrangelo likely will pair with Hague, McNabb will join Theodore and Hutton and Korczak will not play.

