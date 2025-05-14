Projected Lineups for the Oilers at Golden Knights – 5/14/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their second round matchup at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (3P) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1P)
Western Conference Second Round, Game 5
9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Oilers projected lineup
Zach Hyman — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Mattias Janmark
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Trent Frederic — Kasperi Kapanen
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Troy Stecher
Stuart Skinner
Olivier Rodrigue
Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)
Status report:
The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win in Game 4.
Latest for THW:
- Revisiting the Edmonton Oilers’ Dubious 2012 Draft After 12 Years
- Refs See Viral Adin Hill Clip Before Oilers-Golden Knights Game 5
- Oilers’ Keys to Defeating Golden Knights in Game 5
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brett Howden — Jack Eichel — Victor Olofsson
Pavel Dorofeyev –Tomas Hertl – Nicolas Roy
Ivan Barbashev — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin – Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ilya Samsonov
Injured: Brayden McNabb (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Mark Stone (undisclosed)
Status report
Stone will be a game-time decision; if the forward plays, the lines would shuffle with Schwindt scratched. … Defensemen Pietrangelo and McNabb are also game-time decisions; if each plays, Pietrangelo likely will pair with Hague, McNabb will join Theodore and Hutton and Korczak will not play.
Latest for THW:
- Refs See Viral Adin Hill Clip Before Oilers-Golden Knights Game 5
- Do or Die: Will Golden Knights Rise to the Challenge Against Oilers in Game 5?
- 3 Takeaways From Golden Knights’ 3-0 Loss to Oilers as Series Slips to 3-1