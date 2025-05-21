Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs. Stars – 05/21/25

The Dallas Stars welcome the Edmonton Oilers to American Airlines Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

OILERS (3P) at STARS (2C)

Western Conference Final, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Oilers Projected Lineup



Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)

Status report:

Ekholm skated at Oilers practice on Monday for the first time since being injured April 11; the defenseman took part in Edmonton’s morning skate but is not expected to be available for Game 1. … Brown will be a game-time decision; he did not participate in the morning skate and took a maintenance day at practice Monday.

Stars Projected Lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Sam Steel — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Oskar Back — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status Report:

The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Dallas could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, coach Pete DeBoer said; the team has utilized that configuration since Heiskanen returned from knee surgery in Game 4 of the second round after being injured Jan. 28.

