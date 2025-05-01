Projected Lineups for the Stars vs. Avalanche – 05/01/25

The Dallas Stars battle the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena for Game 6 of their Round 1 matchup this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
STARS (2C) at AVALANCHE (3C)
Western Conference First Round, Game 6
9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, TBS, ALT, SNE, SN360, TVAS
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Stars Projected Lineup
Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Jason Robertson (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)
Status report:
The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win in Game 5 on Monday… Heiskanen, a defenseman, and Robertson, a forward, each is day to day and will now play.
Avalanche Projected Lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Jonathan Drouin — Charlie Coyle — Joel Kiviranta
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Ryan Lindgren — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey, Miles Wood
Injured: Ross Colton (lower body)
Status Report:
The Avalanche are expected to dress the same lineup they used in Game 5.
