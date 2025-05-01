Projected Lineups for the Stars vs. Avalanche – 05/01/25

The Dallas Stars battle the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena for Game 6 of their Round 1 matchup this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

STARS (2C) at AVALANCHE (3C)

Western Conference First Round, Game 6

9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, TBS, ALT, SNE, SN360, TVAS

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Stars Projected Lineup



Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Jason Robertson (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report:

The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win in Game 5 on Monday… Heiskanen, a defenseman, and Robertson, a forward, each is day to day and will now play.

Latest from THW:

Avalanche Projected Lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Jonathan Drouin — Charlie Coyle — Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Ryan Lindgren — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey, Miles Wood

Injured: Ross Colton (lower body)

Status Report:

The Avalanche are expected to dress the same lineup they used in Game 5.

Latest from THW: