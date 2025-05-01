Projected Lineups for the Kings vs. Oilers– 05/01/25

The Los Angeles Kings meet the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place for Game 6 of their Round 1 matchup this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

KINGS (2P) at OILERS (3P)

Western Conference First Round, Game 6

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, ESPN, FDSNW

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Kings Projected Lineup



Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jordan Spence — Vladislav Gavrikov

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Jacob Moverare, Akil Thomas, Trevor Lewis

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Status report:

The Kings held their first full morning skate of the series, but don’t appear to be making any lineup changes following a 3-1 loss in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Oilers Projected Lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry

Evander Kane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman

Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)

Status Report:

The Oilers are also expected to dress the same lineup they used in Game 5.

