Projected Lineups for the Kings vs. Oilers– 05/01/25

The Los Angeles Kings meet the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place for Game 6 of their Round 1 matchup this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
KINGS (2P) at OILERS (3P)
Western Conference First Round, Game 6
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, ESPN, FDSNW
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Kings Projected Lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jordan Spence — Vladislav Gavrikov
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Jacob Moverare, Akil Thomas, Trevor Lewis
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)
Status report:
The Kings held their first full morning skate of the series, but don’t appear to be making any lineup changes following a 3-1 loss in Game 5 on Tuesday.
Oilers Projected Lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)
Status Report:
The Oilers are also expected to dress the same lineup they used in Game 5.
