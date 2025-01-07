Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Rangers – 1/7/25

The Dallas Stars take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (24-13-1) at RANGERS (18-20-1)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Arttu Hyry — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley — Brendan Smith
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Matt Dumba
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (upper body)
Status report
Smith will replace Dumba, a defenseman, and play for the first time after being a healthy scratch the past seven games.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Jonny Brodzinski — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Louis Domingue
Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Igor Shesterkin (upper body)
Suspended: Matt Rempe
Status report
The Rangers claimed Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday; the forward participated in New York’s morning skate Tuesday but will be a healthy scratch because coach Peter Laviolette said he wanted to keep the same lineup from a 6-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. … Kreider is on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday; the forward will miss his second straight game. … Shesterkin participated in the morning skate, but the goalie is expected to miss his fourth straight game; he is on injured reserve. … Rempe, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will serve the last of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Heiskanen during a 3-1 win at Dallas on Dec. 20.
