Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Rangers – 1/7/25

The Dallas Stars take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (24-13-1) at RANGERS (18-20-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Arttu Hyry — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley — Brendan Smith

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Matt Dumba

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (upper body)

Status report

Smith will replace Dumba, a defenseman, and play for the first time after being a healthy scratch the past seven games.

Latest for THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Louis Domingue

Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Igor Shesterkin (upper body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Status report

The Rangers claimed Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday; the forward participated in New York’s morning skate Tuesday but will be a healthy scratch because coach Peter Laviolette said he wanted to keep the same lineup from a 6-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. … Kreider is on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday; the forward will miss his second straight game. … Shesterkin participated in the morning skate, but the goalie is expected to miss his fourth straight game; he is on injured reserve. … Rempe, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will serve the last of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Heiskanen during a 3-1 win at Dallas on Dec. 20.

Latest for THW: