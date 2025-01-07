Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Jets – 1/7/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (13-20-7) at JETS (27-12-2)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Mark Jankowski — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Tommy Novak — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: None
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body)
Suspended: Zachary L’Heureux
Status report
Novak is expected to return after missing two games with an upper body injury. … Wilsby, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but is not expected to play. … The Predators reassigned forward Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola — Dylan Coghlan
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx)
Status report
Miller, a defenseman, will be out at least two weeks after taking a puck to the throat during a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Samberg, a defenseman, skated in a regular jersey Tuesday for the first time since being injured, but is not yet ready to return, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel; Samberg will miss his 21st consecutive game.
