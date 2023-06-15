Rangers’ 2023 Free-Agent Targets: Toronto Maple Leafs

Welcome to The Hockey Writers’ 2023 Free Agent Target series for the New York Rangers. During it, we will be looking at a handful of free agents from NHL teams who the Rangers should consider signing this summer.

In this edition, we will focus on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs have some pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who could be of interest to the Rangers’ roster needs. Let’s discuss them now.

Noel Acciari

Noel Acciari’s playing style would be beneficial for the Rangers as he is a gritty, hard-nosed forward. New York did not have many hard-hitting, tough forwards who played for them regularly this past season. Jacob Trouba and Braden Schneider are two of their players who demonstrated their physicality throughout 2022-23, but both are defensemen. Aside from Vincent Trocheck, New York lacked some players in their forward group who played with an edge.

Noel Acciari, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Acciari would be an option for the Rangers to use on one of their bottom two lines at center or right wing. He was on one of the Maple Leafs’ penalty-killing (PK) units as well. If New York does not re-sign Tyler Motte or trades Barclay Goodrow during the offseason, Acciari could compete for one of the opening spots they would have on the team’s fourth line and PK units.

Acciari had 14 goals and nine assists in 77 games this year for the St. Louis Blues and Maple Leafs. In comparison, Motte had eight goals and 11 assists in 62 contests with the Ottawa Senators and Rangers. Both players are not known for their offensive skills, but Acciari is a slightly better offensive player than Motte.

The Maple Leafs forward is coming off a one-year, $1.25 million contract he agreed to last offseason with the Blues. The Rangers could offer him a one-year deal worth the same amount or a two-year contract with a $1 million average annual value (AAV). Acciari would fit in well on New York’s bottom six and one of their PK units. He also represents the kind of forward they have been lacking since they traded Ryan Reaves during the 2022-23 regular season.

Zach Aston-Reese

Zach Aston-Reese represents another option for the Rangers to consider on their bottom six should the club not re-sign Motte. The Staten Island, New York, native’s playing style resembles that of New York forward Chris Kreider. The Maple Leafs forward is gritty and physical in maintaining his presence in front of the net.

During his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017-18, Aston-Reese demonstrated an understanding of how to maintain position in front of the net in the offensive zone, “You kind of take a look at the goalie’s tendencies. Some teams have their D in front of the net, so you try to get off to the side. For me, a lot of it is just feel. If you feel the goalie is right up on you, you might be a little too tight and maybe stepping in the crease. But you’ve got to try to get good body position.”

Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs described Aston-Reese’s playing style previously during the regular season, “He’s done a nice job around the net of tipping stuff, getting second rebounds. He’s been a beast off the puck of just backtracking, getting on people, using his body and getting leverage off.”

Aston-Reese signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs for $840,630 in Oct. 2022. Rangers president/general manager (GM) Chris Drury could offer him a one-year deal between $900,000-$1 million. The forward represents depth for New York’s bottom six and their penalty kill.

David Kampf

David Kampf would be a more affordable center for the Rangers to target during free agency if the club trades Goodrow to create more cap space. According to a piece by Anthony Scultore of Forever Blueshirts, the Maple Leafs center had a faceoff winning percentage of 51.5 percent during the regular season.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 11 postseason games, Kampf had a 55.3 percent on faceoffs, further emphasizing his value at winning draws. Filip Chytil represented the only Rangers center with a higher winning faceoff percentage (60.9 percent) than the Maple Leafs forward during the 2023 Playoffs.

If New York has an opening at fourth-line center during the summer, they should consider signing a replacement for the position such as Kampf. The Maple Leafs center finished with seven goals and 27 points in 82 contests while Goodrow finished with 11 goals and 31 points in 82 games.

Kampf had an $1.5 million average annual value (AAV) in comparison with Goodrow’s $3.641 million AAV during 2022-23. Based on their offensive comparisons this year, the Rangers are overpaying for a fourth-line center. Kampf’s $1.5 million AAV is more in line what New York should be paying for a player on that line.

Kampf’s latest contract with the Maple Leafs was for two years and $3 million. The Rangers could agree to a one-year deal with the forward worth $2 million. GM Drury may offer him a two-year deal for up to $1.8 million per season. New York would benefit from his skills on the penalty kill and on their bottom six.

The Maple Leafs have some affordable players the Rangers could consider signing this offseason. Any moves the Rangers make during the summer will likely be to their fourth line and on their third defensive pairing opposite Braden Schneider. One of Acciari, Aston-Reese, or Kampf is worth GM Drury considering adding to New York’s roster given how much they have earned annually in exchange for their value that they provide.

*Advanced statistics provided by Natural Stat Trick.