Sabres News & Rumors: Olofsson, Hellebuyck & Cederqvist

In this edition of Buffao Sabres News & Rumors, I’ll look at the news that the Sabres are likely to trade forward Victor Olofsson before the start of training camp. Although Olofsson has spent his entire career with the Sabres and has been a consistent scorer, it would seem he’s become expendable as the team’s younger scorers have emerged. His salary-cap hit is just too high.

Second, I’ll take a look at a potential dark horse to make the Sabres’ lineup. That’s the 22-year-old Swedish forward Filip Cederqvist. Cederqvist has been kicking around the Swedish leagues for several seasons. What makes him an interesting roster possibility are his tenacity, size, maturity, and his success in puck battles.

Third, I’ll take a look at the possibility of the Sabres trading goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Reports suggest that Winnipeg Jets’ goalie Connor Hellebuyck does not want an extension to stay in Manitoba. Could he be a fit with the Sabres? Should the team seek to acquire Hellebuyck, even if they have to give up young players like Luukkonen and a forward or two from their roster? Could he be a difference-maker for the team?

Finally, I’ll take a look at the Sabres’ available salary-cap space. The Sabres general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams could be in a favorable position. The team could choose a more gradual internal approach or its GM could make some bold moves to upgrade the roster. Adams faces a potential buyer’s market, with several teams looking to make deals because of their limited salary-cap spaces.

Kevyn Adams, Buffalo Sabres GM (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This could be an offseason when the Sabres could explore a number of opportunities to strengthen the team’s defense. The team certainly has the financial flexibility to seek a significant trade that could push them more quickly back into playoff contention.

Item One: Seems Like Sabres Will Trade Victor Olofsson

According to a recent report, the team is expected to trade forward Victor Olofsson before the start of training camp. Olofsson has spent his entire five-year career with the Sabres; and, he can score. Three times he’s put up 20-goal seasons.

Over his tenure with the team, Olofsson has scored 83 goals and added 84 assists (for 167 points) in 263 NHL games. However, the decision to trade him isn’t that surprising. The 27-year-old has one more season left on his $4.75 million contract. He also was also a healthy scratch toward the end of last season when the team was fighting for a playoff spot.

Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Olofsson had a career-high last season with 28 goals in 75 games. But the Sabres are loaded at the forward position, and he’s expendable (as is his high salary-cap hit).

Item Two: Sabres’ Dark Horse Candidate Filip Cederqvist

In a recent post, Sion Fawkes wrote about Swedish forward Filip Cederqvist, who is considered a dark horse to make the Sabres’ 2023-24 regular-season roster. Fawkes noted three reasons why Cederqvist could make the team.

First, Cederqvist has shown great tenacity on the ice. He makes a high-energy impact and he’s relentless. During the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, his determination stood out. Such tenacity would bring a valuable edge to the Sabres’ bottom-six unit.

Second, he has some size at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds. That gives him a physical advantage. In addition, although he’s young in “human years,” he’s older as a prospect. His physical maturity can help him withstand the demands of an 82-game NHL season.

Here’s how Filip Cederqvist could be a good fit for the #Sabres!



3 reasons Cederqvist can make the Sabres roster (via @sabrenoise) https://t.co/zXcKFp8sob — SabreNoise (@sabrenoise) June 12, 2023

Third, because of his strength, size, and muscle maturity, Cederqvist regularly engages and wins puck battles. That can be huge should the Sabres not re-sign either Zemgus Girgensons or Tyson Jost. Cederqvist could fill their voids at a more reasonable cost. He’s likely to bring a similar gritty edge to the team.

Item Three: Any Chance Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Could Be Moved?

There have been rumors about the potential trade of Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. As noted in the introduction, with Jets goalie Hellebuyck reportedly not interested in re-signing a contract extension, there’s speculation he could be a good fit for the Sabres. You’ll get no disagreement from me on that point.

However, bringing in Hellebuyck would require that the Sabres move a young, promising goalie such as Luukkonen. Luukkonen could become a really good goalie. The team might also have to move someone like 22-year-old center Peyton Krebs or 24-year-old center Casey Mittelstadt. Both youngsters have upsides, but Hellebuyck is special.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Luukkonen is no longer waiver-exempt and would be a valuable asset in any goaltender acquisition. Krebs is entering the final year of an entry-level contract and could demand a significant salary increase with a strong offensive performance. Mittelstadt also has only another year on his current deal.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

Sabres GM Adams might be very active on the trade market. The Sabres are aiming to guide the team back to the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons. The team is in a strong position because it has ample salary-cap space and only a few free agents heading into the offseason.

Although Adams’ reputation is that he likes to find talent and build a team from within, he might see the Sabres at a crossroads. There’s a strong possibility his team will reach the playoffs. Now what?

Does he continue to patiently and gradually keep building and allow the future to unfold, or does he go all “carpe diem” and seize the day (as the ancient Roman poet Horace encouraged)?