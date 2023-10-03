Rangers Need Panarin to Bounce Back From Playoff Struggles

The New York Rangers had a frustrating end to their 2022-23 season as they let a 2-0 lead slip away in their first-round matchup with the rival New Jersey Devils. They lost the series in seven games despite a strong performance from Igor Shesterkin in goal. They struggled to score in the final five games, including Artemi Panarin, who did not produce offensively in the series. Now they need their star winger to bounce back, and newly-hired head coach Peter Laviolette needs to get the most out of him.

Panarin’s 2022-23 Season

After three excellent seasons with the Rangers, Panarin got off to an impressive start offensively, with five goals and 11 assists in his first 10 games. However, he scored just one goal in his next 21 games, and some poor decisions with the puck resulted in scoring opportunities for his opponents.

Artemi Panarin has 341 points in 268 games with the New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During his first three seasons with the Rangers, Panarin played alongside center Ryan Strome, but the center signed with the Anaheim Ducks after the 2021-22 season. Panarin spent the early part of last season playing with newly signed center Vincent Trocheck, but the duo struggled to form chemistry early on, and the line played poorly defensively.

Panarin briefly ended up playing on a line with young center Filip Chytil and also spent time playing alongside the team’s number one center Mika Zibanejad. He consistently managed to pile up points, and he also made fewer sloppy giveaways later in the season.

Despite Panarin’s goal-scoring drought early in the season, he finished with 29 goals and 63 assists while playing in all 82 games. He was dominant on the power play, showing off his excellent vision, and a strong accurate wrist shot. He tied a career-high with nine goals and had a career-high 36 points on the man advantage.

Panarin played a big role in the Rangers making the playoffs for the second consecutive year, but he struggled in their first-round matchup with the Devils. When New Jersey clogged up the neutral zone, he forced passes, which turned into giveaways. Even on the power play, he looked indecisive and never seemed to be able to find a rhythm, sometimes missing the net and making a few uncharacteristically inaccurate passes. In seven games, he was held without a goal and had just two assists.

Rangers Need to Find the Right Linemates for Panarin

In his first three seasons with the Rangers, Panarin has 341 points in 268 games. He has been a reliable offensive force for them, which made his struggles last postseason surprising. Still, at even strength he had 71 points in 69 games during the 2019-20 season, 40 points in 42 games in 2020-21, 59 points in 75 games in 2021-22, and 56 points in 82 games last season. The trend is going in the wrong direction, and Laviolette needs to find a way to change that.

After rarely playing on a line with Zibanejad during Panarin’s first four seasons in New York, it might be time to use them together. Zibanejad is excellent defensively, which should help cover for some of Panarin’s risky plays or defensive mistakes. The two also already have excellent chemistry on the power play together.

Mika Zibanejad could play on a line with Artemi Panarin for the New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kaapo Kakko could also potentially play on a line with Panarin. The Finnish winger is excellent defensively, has steadily improved in his first four seasons, and finished with a career-high 18 goals and 22 assists last season. He spent a lot of the season on the third line, averaging just 15:18 per game, so he could break out in a bigger role this season.

For Panarin Moving Forward

Panarin has been an amazing player in his four years with the Rangers, hardly ever going through extended slumps, which made his disappointing postseason series against the Devils surprising. Now they need the star winger to bounce back.

Additionally, Panarin did not produce as much at even strength last regular season, so it is up to Laviolette to find the combination to get the most from the star winger. The Rangers will need him at his best to make the playoffs in a very competitive Metropolitan Conference.