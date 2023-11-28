Rangers News & Rumors: Fox, Kakko, Chytil & Roster Moves

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, Rangers star defenseman Adam Fox is inching closer to his much-anticipated return to the lineup. In other news, winger Kaapo Kakko suffered a scary leg injury last night (Nov. 27) against the Buffalo Sabres and has been placed on long-term injured reserve. Filip Chytil has also been placed on LTIR. Meanwhile, the Rangers have made a few other roster moves.

Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Nov. 28) Rangers News & Rumors column.

Fox Eligible & Expected to Return

The Rangers were given some excellent injury news on Nov. 27, as Fox returned to practice as a full participant and no longer wore a red non-contact jersey, as the NY Post’s Mollie Walker relayed. With that, the New York native is eligible and expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday (Nov. 29) for the club’s matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hearing that Fox was a full participant at practice for the Rangers is amazing news. He is the team’s best defenseman and plays a significant role in their overall success because of it. Before suffering his injury in early November, Fox was off to an outstanding start for the Blueshirts, posting three goals and 11 points in 10 games. He will now look to build off of that once he officially returns to the lineup for the club.

Kakko & Chytil Placed On LTIR

Without much surprise, Kakko has been placed on LTIR. The 2019 second-overall pick was injured in the Rangers’ 5-1 loss to the Sabres and was unable to put any weight down on his left leg while leaving the ice. However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman also reported that Kakko is expected to return at some point this season, so that is one positive from this rather unfortunate news.

Chytil’s LTIR placement is retroactive to Nov. 3 and is purely “cap/roster-related decision,” as reported by Walker. Chytil has resumed skating on his own but has yet to return to a full team practice at the time of this writing.

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 20 games this season, Kakko has had two goals, one assist, and a plus-one rating. Chytil, on the other hand, has appeared in 10 games for the Blueshirts this season, posting six assists.

Rangers Make Other Roster Moves

With the Rangers’ forward group dealing with injuries, the Rangers have called up Jonny Brodzinski and Adam Edstrom to their NHL roster. Defenseman Connor Mackey, on the other hand, has been sent back down to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Brodzinski, 30, has made one appearance for the Rangers this season, where he was held off the scoresheet against the Minnesota Wild. He has been sensational at the AHL level with the Wolf Pack, as he has 11 goals and 25 points in 16 games and 11 points over his last five contests.

Edstrom, 23, has yet to play in an NHL game, but that certainly could change during this call-up. The 2019 sixth-round pick is in his first professional season in North America and has done fairly well with the Wolf Pack. In 18 games, the 6-foot-8 center has seven goals, nine points, and a plus-6 rating.

With the Rangers needing forwards, Mackey is the odd man out. The 27-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Rangers this season, but he has played in nine games with Hartford, posting one goal, four points, 19 penalty minutes, and a plus-11 rating.