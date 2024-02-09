Rangers News & Rumors: Vatrano, Henrique, Bonino

There is a month left until the NHL Trade Deadline, so the Rangers will be looking to get more active as they look to bolster their lineup. In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, the Rangers have won their first two games after the All-Star Break, defeating the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning. There are some talks of the Rangers being interested in Frank Vatrano and Adam Henrique. Plus, there’s the contract termination of Nick Bonino.

Rangers Defeat Avalanche & Lightning, Allowing One Goal per Game

In their first game back from All-Star Weekend, the Rangers took the Avalanche to overtime and got a 2-1 win. Jonathan Quick was stellar between the pipes, stopping 32 of 33 shots, and even added an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime that was scored by Alexis Lafreniere. Artemi Panarin and Nathan Mackinnon traded goals as well and were the only other scorers in a tight-knit game.

In their second game after the break, the Rangers took down the Lightning 3-1. They were able to get scoring from their depth, as Jimmy Vesey potted two goals, and Jonny Brodzinski had the other. Brandon Hagel scored the only goal for the Lightning, and Quick had another stellar game, stopping 18 of 19 shots. Barclay Goodrow also had two assists in what was a solid all-around game for the entire team.

Jimmy Vesey, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers are back in action on Friday (Feb. 9) in a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks. Igor Shesterkin is expected to get the start between the pipes as they take on a Blackhawks team who have struggled to find any success this season, and the Rangers will be looking to stay undefeated since the All-Star Break.

Rangers Connected to Henrique & Vatrano

With the Rangers looking to make a run at a Stanley Cup this season, it’s no surprise they will be looking at giving their lineup a boost as they monitor the trade market. A couple of names have come up as potential fits for the Rangers in recent days, as both Henrique and Vatrano have been mentioned and could benefit them for a playoff run.

“With Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan off the trade board during the New York Rangers’ weeklong break, it stands to reason that Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique is next in line to be moved and that the Rangers, in need of another center with Filip Chytil sidelined for the rest of the season, are interested in Henrique. The Ducks also have a familiar face who might interest the Rangers. Frank Vatrano just participated in his first NHL All-Star Game and leads the Ducks with 22 goals.” source – “Ducks’ Frank Vatrano, Adam Henrique on Rangers radar. What could a trade look like?” – Arthur Staple and Eric Stephens – The Athletic – 2/5/2024

Vatrano currently leads the Ducks in goals with 22 and has added 14 assists for 36 points this season, while Henrique has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists for 33 points through 49 games. They have been lethal offensively and could be a massive addition to the Rangers’ lineup in the postseason.

Rangers Choose to Terminate Bonino’s Contract

After getting sent down following a slow start to his 2023-24 campaign, the Rangers have chosen to terminate the contract of forward Nick Bonino. Bonino is now an unrestricted free agent and can sign with a team of his choosing. He scored one goal and added four assists in 45 games with the Rangers this season. He is expected to get plenty of interest from several contending teams looking to add a veteran presence to their bottom-six forward group.

Before joining the Rangers, Bonino had stints with the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks. He won the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017. In 868 career NHL games, through parts of 15 seasons, he has totaled 159 goals and added 199 assists for 358 points. It won’t be long before a team picks him up and gives him a shot at redemption this season.