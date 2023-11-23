Rangers Should Consider John Klingberg Addition

The New York Rangers will go all in for a Stanley Cup this season. They’re really close to being the league favorite to win it all, even when they lost some firepower in the offseason with Patrick Kane departing and having to find a new backup goalie.

They have been able to continue where they left off last season and seem to be destined for a deep playoff run this season. One of the Rangers’ only real issues this season has been their injuries and their inability to finish out close games against stronger teams. They’ve been strong defensively even with Adam Fox on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), but they could definitely be better depth-wise.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg is a name that could get moved this season, and the Rangers should take a look at bringing him in. Klingberg is on a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs worth $4.15 million this season, and he is someone the Rangers can afford. If they want to be even deeper come playoff time, they should consider trading for Klingberg at the trade deadline this season.

Who Is Klingberg & How Would He Help the Rangers?

Klingberg is a 31-year-old defenseman from Göteborg, Sweden, currently playing with the Maple Leafs. He is a right-shot defender listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, and spent his junior career in Sweden. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft at 131st overall by the Dallas Stars and spent the majority of his NHL career with them before signing with the Anaheim Ducks, who traded him to the Minnesota Wild in the 2022-23 season. He then signed with the Maple Leafs this season.

Through 14 games with the Maple Leafs this season, Klingberg has five assists and no goals. In 633 career NHL games, he has scored 81 goals and added 331 assists for 412 points, which comes out to a 0.65 points-per-game average. He has established himself as a top-pairing defenseman and has earned a reputation as a strong two-way defender.

The Rangers could use both of his strengths to bolster their depth come playoff time. He was acquired by the Wild last season as a rental and was one of their strongest defensemen to end the 2022-23 season. He was a point-per-game with the Wild during their playoff run and would likely prove to be just as valuable to the Rangers if both teams could work around his modified no-trade clause (NTC).

Klingberg’s lackluster defensive play has been evident for a few seasons but has shown in a bigger role with the Maple Leafs. For him to be successful with the Rangers, they would have to shelter him in a third-pairing role and knock down his ice time. His offensive side has always been his biggest strength, but he would need to get less ice time and be used much differently with the Rangers in order for it to be a good fit.

The biggest risk that comes with Klingberg is his current injury situation, which has left some fans wondering about his future in the NHL. He tried to play through his injury as he didn’t think it was too bad, but it seems that may have made it worse. The Maple Leafs are hoping they don’t have to move him to LTIR for a while and risk having his value drop by the trade deadline. In a perfect world, Klingberg will only need a short time off and can continue playing this season and hopefully be a trade chip that the Rangers look at near the deadline.

What Would It Cost & What’s Next for the Rangers?

The Rangers would have to move some money around to make any deal for Klingberg work, as they only have $112,185 in cap space. Ideally, the Rangers ask Barclay Goodrow to waive his modified no-trade clause (NTC) and trade him and a draft pick for Klingberg, and find a replacement at center elsewhere. By the time the trade deadline comes around, the Rangers should have accrued enough cap space to make this deal work.

The Rangers are back in action Wednesday (Nov. 22) against the Pittsburgh Penguins and will be looking to continue their red-hot start to the 2023-24 season. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin is back from injury and back to 100 percent now, so that’s a huge boost to the team’s morale, though they will be without Fox for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, they can continue their hot streak and keep themselves atop the Metropolitan Division. They are in one of the toughest divisions in the NHL, so staying consistent will be the key to their success in the East.