Rangers Sign Adam Fox to 7-Year Extension

The New York Rangers signed their Norris Trophy-winning defenseman, Adam Fox, to a seven-year, $66.5 million extension through 2029.

The Calgary Flames selected him in the 2016 NHL Draft prior to being acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes after the 2017-18 season. The Hurricanes then traded him to the Rangers in April 2019. He was due to become a restricted free agent at the end of the current hockey year and earned high expectations after earning the Norris Trophy last season. The Rangers signed Mika Zibanejad previously to an eight-year extension, and with all of the long-term contracts offered to the members of their core, there was wonder how the Blueshirts would find a way financially to keep the talented young defenseman in New York. Any fans concerned about Fox’s future with the Rangers breathed sighs of relief after the multi-year contract extension was announced on Nov. 1.

Fox Showed Exceptional Ability to Earn Extension

Fox displayed his potential in the NHL previously during the 2019-20 season as he totaled eight goals and 34 assists in 70 games played and followed that season with five goals and 42 assists in 55 games played last year and was the winner of the Norris Trophy. After nine games in the current season, he has been one of the significant players on the Rangers and has two goals and seven assists. He is one of the core players of the organization, and the contract extension he agreed to further proves his impact to the Blueshirts.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The young defenseman could be an alternate captain within the next few seasons depending upon what is in store for the future of the roster. Depending upon what happens between center Ryan Strome and the franchise regarding an extension, Fox could be a candidate to be an alternate captain according to how the leadership group is currently constructed with six alternate captains. Head coach Gerard Gallant will likely appoint the first captain the Blueshirts have had since former Rangers captain, defenseman Ryan McDonagh, was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2017-18 season. Could Fox be considered by the Rangers head coach for the captain vacancy? A future as an alternate captain could be in store at some point during his tenure with the organization.

Reactions from Fox and Drury About Contract Extension

Fox, who originates from Jericho, NY, said about his contract extension, “I feel like I’ve been a part of the Rangers my whole life. You know, from being a kid, to have this opportunity now and be with this organization for seven more years, it’s so special and there’s no place I’d rather be” (from ‘Rangers lock up Adam Fox with seven-year contract extension’ – by Mollie Walker, New York Post, 11/1/21).

Fox posted a video message on social media to fans after his extension, “Can’t wait for seven more years with you guys. There’s no place I’d rather be. It’s my home. Can’t wait to spend it with you guys.” (From, “Rangers sign defenseman Adam Fox to 7-year extension” – by Arthur Staple, The Athletic, 11/1/21).

It was always meant to be. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Okx3Edt3jm — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 1, 2021

General manager Chris Drury said in a statement, “we are thrilled that we have agreed to terms with Adam on a contract extension and that he will continue to play for the team he grew up cheering for. In just over two seasons, Adam has consistently shown why he is a cornerstone for our organization and one of the best players in the NHL. It has been a privilege for us, and our fans, to watch Adam showcase his ability on a nightly basis, and we are glad to have that opportunity for seven more years” (from ‘Rangers lock up Adam Fox with seven-year contract extension’ – by Mollie Walker, New York Post, 11/2/2021).

The Rangers are further committing to their core of players which now includes Fox among Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad among the top players for the Rangers. The excitement the defenseman generated during his previous two seasons with the Blueshirts appears to only be a brief sample size of the impact he can have. He is blossoming into an elite defender in the NHL. One of the next tasks for the Rangers is to figure out a long-term extension for goaltender Igor Shesterkin as he is having quite the season for the franchise in the early portion of the 2021-22 year.