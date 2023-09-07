Reviewing Jacob Trouba’s First Year as Rangers Captain

In February 2018, the New York Rangers found their organization at a loss when they shipped beloved captain Ryan McDonagh to the Tampa Bay Lightning alongside J.T Miller. He had proudly held his post as leader of a storied Original Six franchise for four seasons, dating back to the 2014-15 campaign. Upon his departure, the Rangers were seemingly unbothered by their lack of captaincy and were in no rush to fill the void left by McDonagh.

The Blueshirts remained a captain-less squad for four seasons until the offseason going into 2022-23. To the elation of die-hard Rangers fans, their gritty first-pair defenseman Jacob Trouba was named the 28th captain of the franchise on Aug. 9, 2022. He had just played his ninth season in the NHL, cementing a veteran status among his peers. His leadership efforts in the locker room, community outreach endeavors, and dogged playstyle on the ice made him an attractive candidate to the front office and fans alike to fill the vacancy of the “C” patch.

Born to Lead

Trouba has dreamed of being a leader of sorts nearly his entire life. Per NHL.com’s Dan Rosen, his parents recovered an old journal in which a 13-year-old Trouba wrote that becoming an NHL captain was one of his life goals. In the locker room, he has transformed into a vocal force, drawing the respect and attention of the coaching staff and other top players such as sniper Mika Zibanejad.

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dealt to the Rangers by the Winnipeg Jets in 2019 in exchange for Neal Pionk and a first-round pick, Trouba eyed the empty captain designation in McDonagh’s absence. He stated that his drive to find a leadership role within the organization began as soon as he got to New York.

Becoming a top dog in the “city that never sleeps” is no easy task. The Big Apple’s own Derek Jeter was not considered “The Captain” until he had carried the New York Yankees on his back. The comparison may seem silly and inapplicable, but what it truly means to lead a team transcends the lines of the sports themselves.

Trouba gained astute advice on the matter from an insightful dinner with former Marvel CEO Peter Cuneo, who told him that being impactful in the locker room from day one and compartmentalizing negative facets on the ice is most important to fostering a belief in one as a hockey captain. Cuneo also provided Trouba with some workplace readiness skills he uses in the corporate sphere, which Trouba translated into his locker room persona.

Big Hits, Big Impact

While Rags supporters are thrilled with Trouba and his tenure as captain so far, others around the league are not so fond of the defenseman. The barebones, old-school style of hockey that he brings to the Rangers’ blue line has made him nothing short of notorious and even deemed the NHL’s resident villain by certain fanbases. One could say that he made short work of instilling his place as a ferocious presence among the giants of the Metropolitan Division.

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

During a midseason scuffle with the Chicago Blackhawks in December 2021, Trouba laid a bone-crushing hit on forward Jujhar Khaira that sent him off the ice on a stretcher. When asked about the now-infamous hit, Khaira responded, “We all have our opinions… that’s all I’m going to say.” Despite any bad blood that Khaira may hold for such a scary moment, he has since stated that Trouba reached out to make sure all was well during the aftermath.

Trouba’s compassion in that instance is one of the reasons why the Blueshirts ultimately named him captain. Inversely, his physical presence on the ice is that of a raging Spanish bull; He will steamroll anything in his path. Since the Khaira debacle, Trouba has continued to assert his dominance on the ice, creating a force that’s acclaimed by teammates and feared by opponents. Accumulating a reputation as a “dirty” player has since not rattled Trouba and his ability to throw big hits.

Jacob Trouba, The Humanitarian

Hurling his body in front of flying pucks to prevent goals is not the only sacrifice Trouba is known for around the Rangers organization. True captains show support for their teammates not just in the locker room but among their greater community on the outside. Long before he was at the helm of the Rangers, he was already standing up for what was right; when incoming rookie teammate K’Andre Miller was subject to racial discrimination via a hacked Zoom call, Trouba was the first to speak out.

What happened today was inexcusable and cowardly. Racism has no place in the hockey community or the world. @kandre_miller we are excited to have you as a part of the @NYRangers and I look forward to having you as a teammate. — Jacob Trouba (@JacobTrouba) April 4, 2020

Of course, one tweet is not a complete indicator of a person’s character; however, Trouba’s efforts to better himself and the immediate space around him have become a pattern. He is an active volunteer in the Greater Manhattan area, working with charities such as GDF (Garden of Dreams Foundation) which provides educational and recreational opportunities for children who are ill or suffering from financial difficulties.

At the conclusion of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Rangers presented Trouba with the second-annual Rod Gilbert Award: A newly established trophy given to the Blueshirt who best encapsulates valiant community efforts and on-ice leadership qualities during a given season, just as the late Rangers legend did before his passing in 2021.

There is surely no debating how polarizing of a figure Trouba has become as a heavy hitter in the NHL. Many will continue to disapprove of his tactical defensive approach, but none can deny the positive impression, outreach, and influence he has brought to the Rangers. With his proven tenacity and willingness to take risks, there was no better candidate for the captaincy. In the locker room, on the street, or on the ice, Trouba has your back, New York.