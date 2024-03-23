Revisiting Union College’s 2014 National Championship

In the annals of college sports, few events capture the sheer intensity, passion, and unpredictability quite like the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. As spring unfolds each year, the ice becomes a battleground where dreams are forged and shattered. The 2014 edition of this storied tournament was no exception. Amidst the backdrop of the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 16 teams embarked on a quest not just for glory but for a chance to etch their names into the eternal fabric of college hockey lore.

Union College Dutchmen celebrate their first-ever National Championship in men’s ice hockey. [photo: Josh Smith]

Ten years after the 2014 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament, the championship run by the Union College Dutchmen (now the Garnet Chargers) is a notable chapter in the history of college hockey. This reflection not only revisits the thrilling episodes of the 2014 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament but also focuses on the journeys of key figures who played pivotal roles in their team’s success: Shayne Gostisbehere, Mike Vecchione, Daniel Carr, Daniel Ciampini, and the team’s captain Mat Bodie. The retrospective explores where these standout players have ventured post-college, highlighting the legacy of their collegiate achievements and their ongoing influence in hockey.

The Journey to Union College’s 2014 Triumph

The 2012-13 season for the Union Dutchmen concluded in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, culminating in a decisive 5-1 defeat at the hands of Quinnipiac. This setback set the stage for a remarkable redemption story the following year. Under the leadership of captain Bodie, the 2013-14 Dutchmen not only rebounded but soared to new heights, compiling an impressive record of 32 wins, six losses, and four ties during the regular season. This extraordinary performance earned them the prestigious Cleary Cup, an accolade bestowed upon the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) team with the best regular season record.

Finishing the season ranked as the nation’s number-one team, the Dutchmen showcased their dominance and strategic prowess by winning the ECAC tournament title with wins over Dartmouth, Cornell, and Colgate. As a result, Union solidified its position at the pinnacle of college hockey, entering the NCAA tournament as the top seed in the East Region.

Union Dominates Vermont in Opening Clash

In their first game of the tournament, the Dutchmen squared off against the 14th-ranked University of Vermont, setting the stage for a memorable showdown. The game started with an electrifying start thanks to senior Matt Hatch, who ignited Union’s offense with a swift short-handed goal early in the first period. This early lead, however, was short-lived as Vermont found its footing and evened the score later in the same period, temporarily dampening the Dutchmen’s momentum.

The response from Union was swift and decisive. Max Novak reclaimed the Dutchmen’s lead with a critical power-play goal, propelling them ahead 2-1. This moment marked a turning point in the game, as Union seized control and never relinquished it. The Dutchmen expanded their lead and cemented their victory with a final score of 5-2, thanks to additional goals from Novak and Hatch, alongside a goal from Bodie.

Union Overpowers Providence in Round Two

In the second round of the tournament, Union faced 10th-ranked Providence College. The game commenced with Union setting the pace, as Bodie found the back of the net with an early goal that put the Dutchmen in the lead.

Mat Bodie [photo: Josh Smith]

As the second period began, Novak extended the Dutchmen’s advantage, scoring a crucial goal just 58 seconds in. The final period saw both teams exchange goals, with Union’s Hatch delivering a timely goal that solidified the Dutchmen’s lead and ultimately secured a 3-1 victory. This win was not just a triumph but a passport to the Frozen Four, marking a significant milestone in the Union championship quest.

Union Overcomes Boston College to Reach Finals

In an electrifying semifinal matchup of the Frozen Four, Union squared off against a highly touted Boston College team, ranked third nationally and boasting future NHL talents such as Johnny Gaudreau, Kevin Hayes, Mike Matheson, and Thatcher Demko.

The game commenced with an early showcase of talent from Boston College. Gaudreau, known for his exceptional playmaking and scoring ability, found the back of the net just two minutes into the first period. This early goal set the tone, and Boston College ended the first period with a 1-0 lead.

As the second period began, Union, undeterred by the early setback, responded with resilience. Bodie rose to the occasion two minutes into the period, netting an equalizer and signaling Union’s refusal to back down. The game then shifted momentum, with Ciampini giving Union a 2-1 lead halfway through the second period. However, the Eagles quickly responded, with Steve Santini leveling the score once again. The tug-of-war continued into the early minutes of the third period when Ciampini, capitalizing on a power play, put Union ahead again. Vecchione extended Union’s lead to two with eight minutes remaining, seemingly securing a comfortable lead for the Dutchmen.

The drama intensified as Boston College, demonstrating their fighting spirit, pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. Ryan Fitzgerald managed to narrow the gap, bringing the Eagles within one. Yet, Ciampini, undaunted, completed his hat trick by finding the empty net, delivering what appeared to be the final blow to Boston College’s hopes. In a last-gasp effort, Patrick Brown scored for Boston College with merely four seconds left on the clock. Despite this late goal, it was too little too late, as a last-second shot from Gaudreau was stopped by Union goalie Colin Stevens. Union emerged victorious with a thrilling 5-4 win, securing their place in the finals.

Frozen in Time: Union’s Legendary Championship Win Over Minnesota

In the championship game that would decide the pinnacle of NCAA men’s ice hockey, the top-ranked Union faced off against the second-ranked University of Minnesota, a powerhouse teeming with future NHL talent, including Brady Skjei, Mike Reilly, Hudson Fasching, Justin Holl, and Travis Boyd.

The game commenced with an immediate surge from Minnesota, resulting in Justin Kloos piercing the Dutchmen’s defense to score just two and a half minutes into the match. This early lead, however, was met with a response from Gostisbehere, who tied the game seven minutes later. The back-and-forth continued at a frenzied pace, with Sam Warning reclaiming the lead for Minnesota just 37 seconds after Union’s equalizer. Yet, the Dutchmen’s spirit was unyielding; Vecchione tied the game once more, and Eli Lichtenwald, merely 57 seconds later, propelled Union into the lead. Ciampini added to Minnesota’s woes by extending Union’s lead to 4-2 in a whirlwind first period.

The second period saw a slight deceleration in scoring, with Taylor Cammarata narrowing the gap for Minnesota just over a minute in, bringing the Gophers within one. However, Union’s Novak extended the lead back to two early in the third. Minnesota’s Fasching managed to score as the clock wound down, reigniting the Gophers’ hopes. Nonetheless, Union’s Keith Sullivan delivered a crucial goal, extending the lead back to two with only a minute and a half remaining. An empty-net goal from Bodie marked the culmination of Union’s triumph. He fired from his own blue line, sealing a 7-4 victory for the Dutchmen and securing the program’s first National Championship.

Union’s Finest: Catching Up with the 2014 Champions

Following the exhilarating journey of the Union College Dutchmen to their first National Championship in 2014, the story wouldn’t be complete without revisiting the stars who played pivotal roles in that historic triumph. This segment spotlights five key players from the championship team—Gostisbehere, Vecchione, Carr, Bodie, and Ciampini—tracing their paths from collegiate heroes to their respective positions today.

Shayne Gostisbehere

Gostisbehere’s journey from the ice of Union College to the ranks of the NHL is a testament to his skill, determination, and impact at every level of play. Since transitioning to the professional stage, Gostisbehere has indeed carved out the most distinguished NHL career among his 2013-14 Union College teammates. His rookie season in 2015-16 set the tone for what has been a remarkable path through the NHL, finishing as the runner-up to Artemi Panarin for the Calder Trophy, an impressive feat considering the competition that year included phenoms like Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Gostisbehere’s offensive prowess from the defense position not only distinguished him during his inaugural NHL season but has also been a consistent theme throughout his career. Accumulating 358 points across 607 career games is no small feat for a defenseman, underscoring his ability to contribute significantly to his team’s offensive play. His tenure with the Philadelphia Flyers, where he began his NHL journey, laid the foundation for a career noted for its scoring, playmaking, and critical impact from the blue line. Subsequent moves to the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes, and now his time with the Detroit Red Wings, have allowed Gostisbehere to showcase his skills across different teams and systems, adapting and continually proving his value in the league.

Mike Vecchione

Vecchione’s journey through professional hockey encapsulates the essence of perseverance and talent shining through, regardless of the path taken to achieve one’s dreams. Starting undrafted, Vecchione’s signing by the Flyers at the end of his standout senior season (2016-17) at Union College was a testament to his skill, work ethic, and the potential seen in him by NHL scouts and executives. His initial entry into the NHL, playing two games for the Flyers, marked the beginning of his professional career, offering a glimpse into what Vecchione would bring to the ice.

The bulk of Vecchione’s professional career has been in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he has truly made his mark. Over seven seasons, Vecchione has demonstrated his ability to play at a high level, as well as his leadership and clutch performance capabilities. Recording 252 points in 393 AHL games is no minor feat; it speaks to his consistent performance, durability, and importance to his teams. His skill set, honed in college, translated well into the AHL, where he became known for his offensive contributions, versatility, and reliability in critical moments. Perhaps the defining moment of Vecchione’s AHL career came last season with the Hershey Bears, where he scored the game-seven overtime winner to clinch the Calder Cup.

Daniel Carr

Undrafted like his Union College peer, Carr transitioned to professional hockey with a brief stint in the AHL before securing a position with the Montreal Canadiens. Over six years, Carr appeared in 117 NHL games, contributing 37 points. Excelling in the AHL, he amassed 211 points across 238 games. Carr is now playing for Lugano in the Swiss League, continuing his professional journey.

Mat Bodie

Following the 2013-14 season, the New York Rangers signed Bodie, undrafted from Union College, as an undrafted free agent. He spent four seasons in the AHL, including three impactful years with the Hartford Wolf Pack, serving as captain for two. Bodie was then traded to the Rochester Americans, where he concluded the 2016-17 season and subsequently played for the Syracuse Crunch the following season. Amassing 144 points over 287 AHL games, Bodie brings his leadership and experience to ERC Ingolstadt in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL).

Daniel Ciampini

After concluding his time with Union College, Ciampini embarked on a professional hockey journey through the AHL and ECHL, contributing points to six teams across both leagues. In the AHL, he tallied 31 points over 116 games. In the ECHL, he impressively accumulated 133 points in 142 games. Ciampini’s career then took him to Austria, and he spent part of the 2021-22 season playing for Jaromir Jagr’s Kladno Knights. Ciampini showcases his talent with the Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League in England, where he has notched 46 points in 47 games.

Echoes of the Past, Prelude to the Future: Reflecting on Union’s 2014 Championship Journey

As the curtain falls on this reflection of Union College’s remarkable journey to the 2014 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship and the subsequent paths taken by its key players, it’s clear that the legacy of that team extends far beyond the ice of the Wells Fargo Center. The triumphs, challenges, and relentless pursuit of excellence exhibited by Gostisbehere, Vecchione, Carr, Bodie, and Ciampini serve as enduring testaments to the spirit of the sport of hockey and the profound impact it can have on the lives and careers of those who partake in it.

From Gostisbehere’s scoring prowess on the national stage to Vecchione’s leadership in the AHL, from Carr’s journey across leagues and continents to Bodie’s and Ciampini’s continued contributions to the sport they love, each story is a unique thread in the rich tapestry of hockey history. Once united under the banner of Union College’s quest for glory, these athletes have since embarked on diverse professional paths. Yet, their shared legacy remains inseparable from the incredible 2014 championship run.

As future generations of players lace up their skates and chase their dreams across frozen battlegrounds, the stories of these Union College alumni will undoubtedly inspire and resonate. The 2014 Dutchmen not only etched their names into the records of hockey lore but also set a standard for excellence, resilience, and unity that transcends the sport itself.

In celebrating the past and looking toward the future, it’s clear that the spirit of the 2014 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament lives on — not just in the memories of those who witnessed it but in the ongoing journeys of those who made it unforgettable. As the legacy of Union College’s championship team continues to unfold, their story remains a beacon for aspiring athletes everywhere, reminding us that the impossible becomes possible with talent, determination, and teamwork. The anticipation for the next iteration of the NCAA Hockey Tournament, set to begin next week, serves as a thrilling reminder of the ongoing saga of hockey, where new legends will be born, and the passion for the game continues to thrive.