Sabres News & Rumors: Granato, Thompson, Kulich & Savoie

The Buffalo Sabres are gearing up for a Saturday meeting against the Columbus Blue Jackets. In this edition of Sabres News & Rumors, I’ll look at the recent part of the season and where the team is now setting. I’ll also report on some of the turmoil as the Sabres try to re-establish a positive narrative as they move into the second half of the regular season.

Item One: Analyzing the Sabres Record Over the Past Month

The Sabres have experienced a turbulent month since Nov. 30, 2023. They’ve compiled a record of 3-8-1 in 12 games, and this challenging stretch has raised concerns about the team’s play and overall ability to make the postseason. The fact is it’s going to be tough to get back into the playoff race from where they are as they approach the New Year.

Analyzing their recent performances, the Sabres have struggled defensively, conceding an average of 4.33 goals per game. In contrast, their offense has shown flashes of brilliance, with big wins against Boston (3-1), Arizona (5-2), and Toronto (9-3). However, inconsistency in the Sabres’ defensive play and goaltending has been a huge factor in their recent losses.

The team’s goal differentials in wins and losses highlight the disparity in performance. In the team’s victories, they have outscored opponents by an average of 4.33 goals. That means the Sabres do have offensive firepower. Conversely, in losses, they have been outscored by an average of 3.92 goals, indicating that they also experience defensive vulnerabilities.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While individual players have made offensive contributions (Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, and Dylan Cozens, for example), the team’s defensive lapses and inconsistent goaltending have overshadowed these positive contributions.

On paper, the Sabres didn’t look as if they needed a major overhaul to do well this season; however, the reality now looks different. There are critical areas that the Sabres must address to regain stability. These problems have led to recent calls for a coaching change, which underscores the urgency felt by the fan base.

Item Two: Are the Sabres in Crisis? The Fans Are Demanding Change

As a result of their record, the Sabres are facing mounting discontent. That reached a boiling point after a disheartening 9-4 loss to the Blue Jackets. Fans loudly voiced their frustrations, with many even calling for head coach Don Granato to be fired. It has been a challenging season.

Latest News & Highlights

Drawing parallels with the recent fan dissatisfaction in Ottawa, both the Senators and Sabres are undergoing rebuilds. Both team’s fans are also growing impatient for tangible results. If the poor results continue, can Granato’s contract extension, which will begin next season, shield him from potential termination despite its financial implications?

Don Granato, Head Coach of the Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The linchpin in this situation is general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams. He seems to trust Granato to be part of the team’s future. Despite the uproar and turbulence, I expect Adams will lean toward giving Granato the time needed to steer the Sabres through these challenges. The next few weeks might unveil the front office’s stance about Granato’s future. Can he help the Sabres regain stability in a demanding season?

Item Three: Sabres Prospects at the World Junior Tournament

Jiri Kulich and Matthew Savoie are two of the Sabres’ top prospects and are both participating in the World Juniors. (from “Who are the best NHL prospects playing at the 2024 World Juniors? Ranking the top 25, by Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler, The Athletic, 21/12/2023).

Kulich, a left winger from Czechia, brings valuable professional experience and a resumé of success to the tournament. His potent one-timer from the point is a significant asset on his team’s power play. However, if the Czech team is to be successful, Kulich must also show his ability at five-on-five. The team is likely not as strong as they were last year when they won the silver medal.

Matthew Savoie, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Savoie, a right winger from Canada, has been a top prospect in the 2004 age group since he was a youngster. Despite not playing in many international events, Canada relies on Savoie to be a top forward as a 19-year-old. His blend of speed, skill, and work ethic makes him a key player for Team Canada.

Item Four: Sabres’ Thompson Will Return on Saturday

On Wednesday, in a surprising turn of events, Tage Thompson was placed on non-roster reserve for personal reasons. He was a late scratch in Wednesday’s game against the Boston Bruins. For that game, Tyson Jost temporarily lined up in Thompson’s spot before Casey Mittelstadt eventually stepped into the top-line role between Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner.

The good news for Sabres fans is that Thompson will return to the lineup Saturday against Columbus. Despite missing a game, he’s been a key contributor this season with nine goals and 19 points in 26 games. Last season, he put up an impressive 47 goals and 47 assists (for 94 points) in 78 games.

Item Five: Sabres’ Jost Placed on Waivers

The Sabres placed Jost on waivers yesterday, as he had been a healthy scratch in two of the team’s last three games. He’s scored two goals and put up four points in 28 games this season.

Tyson Jost, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Jost clears waivers unclaimed, he will likely move to the American Hockey League (AHL) Rochester Americans for further development. Look for him to return to the Sabres’ lineup sometime in the future if he does clear waivers.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres will wrap up the calendar year with two games. On Saturday, Dec. 30, they play the Blue Jackets. The following day, Dec. 31, they meet the Ottawa Senators.

Both games are crucial for the Sabres as they try to reshape their narrative as they work to improve their play in 2024.