Sabres News & Rumors: Thompson, Skinner, Luukkonen & Levi

The Buffalo Sabres currently hold an 18-21-4 record in the Atlantic Division. That’s not nearly what the expectation was for the team when the season began. As a result, it’s tough for Sabres fans not to think that the season feels a bit lost. Just when the team looks good, it has another stinker of a game where it just reverts to a defensively poor team that gives up a ton of goals.

Still, some positive signs are emerging for the Sabres. Since Dec. 23, the team has shown improvement in their underlying analytics, ranking in the upper half of the league in expected goals percentage and expected for. As well, there’s been a notable resurgence for Tage Thompson, who seems to be regaining his form and making a positive offensive impact on the team.

Item One: Tage Thompson Responds to Tough Love from Coach Granato

Speaking of Thompson, Sabres’ coach Don Granato made a quick lineup adjustment after his star forward’s lackluster performance against the Seattle Kraken. Thompson, who failed to register a shot on goal, was moved to the third line.

Granato, recognizing that Thompson was discontent with his play, engaged in a few person-to-person conversations with him in the following days. The result was evident in the game against the Ottawa Senators, where Thompson, back on his usual line, showed his scoring skill with two impressive goals.

Thompson now has 14 goals and 13 assists in 32 games. When he’s on his game, he makes a significant impact on the Sabres’ offense. Despite facing some injury concerns during the game, his play was crucial in the Sabres’ 5-3 win. In many ways, the team’s playoff aspirations rest on how he does as the offensive leader. Granato knows that. As a result, he expressed optimism about Thompson’s health and underlined the team’s reliance on him for success.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite leaving the Senators’ game due to an undisclosed injury, Thompson played in Sunday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. He exited Thursday’s win over Ottawa with the injury; however, against the Canucks he resumed his top-line role alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Alex Tuch. He didn’t score, nor did anyone else in the Sabres’ lineup. The game ended in a 1-0 loss to the team from Vancouver.

Item Two: Jeff Skinner Is Out Week-to-Week

Buffalo forward Jeff Skinner is facing a “week-to-week” absence due to an upper-body injury sustained in the recent game against Seattle. Although it’s not a broken bone, and he is “only” dealing with a soft-tissue injury, the team plans to conduct another MRI next week for a more accurate assessment of the recovery timeline. In his absence, the Sabres have made lineup changes, moving Mittelstadt to the top line at left wing alongside Thompson and Tuch.

Latest News & Highlights

Additionally, Jack Quinn has taken Skinner’s place on the top power-play unit. Skinner, the team leader with 17 goals and second on the roster with 33 points, leaves a significant gap in offensive production that the Sabres will need to address during his absence. The unexpected ripple effect from Skinner’s absence placed Jordan Greenway in the role of center on the Sabres’ third line. Greenway did just fine in that role, and he formed a decent line with Kyle Okposo and Zach Benson.

Jordan Greenway, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During their five-on-five play against the Senators, this line out-chanced the opposition 6-1. Greenway has had an impact. Throughout the season, the Sabres have enjoyed just under 53 percent of scoring chances when he is on the ice at five-on-five. He’s been the team’s best player in this regard. Notably, his defensive skills have been consistently strong throughout the season, contributing to the team’s success.

Item Three: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Plays Great Game But Loses

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen faced a tough loss against the Canucks on Saturday, but he played well. On the night, he made 22 saves. Yet, the Sabres went down to a 1-0 defeat. During the game, he only allowed one early second-period goal. While Luukkonen played well, the problem was at the other end of the ice. Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko played one goal better.

This loss was Luukkonen’s first in regulation since Dec. 19, which halted a 3-0-1 point streak for him. For the season, the 24-year-old holds a 9-9-2 record with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Look for him to continue sharing goalie duties with Devon Levi. Unless one of the two gets going on a hot streak, it looks like a 1A and 1B possibility in the Sabres net.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres have been struggling to win consistently at home this season. However, they’ll look to rebound from their last home defeat to the Canucks when they host the San Jose Sharks on Monday. The Sabres have put together a 9-11-1 home record; but, they haven’t put together two straight home wins this season.

The Sabres have a chance against the struggling Sharks, who have the NHL’s lowest point total (only 23 points). The Sharks have also struggled defensively. Luukkonen has started the last two games for Buffalo and there’s no reason not to expect him to start again.

Thompson will likely play through the injury he suffered against the Senators. However, Skinner (who has 33 points) will likely miss his third straight game with his injury.