Sabres News & Rumors: Tuch, Comrie, Peterka & Dahlin

In Friday’s (Nov. 17) game, the Winnipeg Jets beat a hard-working Buffalo Sabres team by a score of 3-2. In the end, the Sabres couldn’t overcome a second period dominated by the team playing at home on the Canadian prairies. The Jets scored three goals, and the Sabres only one.

Then, try as hard as they might, the Sabres could only get one goal in the third period. That was the game.

Latest News & Highlight

Both Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka scored for the Sabres. Buffalo had a crucial power play chance in the third period but simply couldn’t convert. However, the Sabres’ spirited work in the third period impressed coach Don Granato. While he was disappointed by the loss, he emphasized the team’s need for such competitiveness if they were going to achieve success.

Item One: Comrie Struggled in His Return to the Sabres Crease

Eric Comrie’s return to the crease after a three-week absence nursing a lower-body injury did not go well. He had a challenging night, with his Sabres falling 3-2 to his former Jets team. The 28-year-old Comrie was drafted by the Jets in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He played parts of three seasons in Winnipeg.

Related: Sabres’ Kyle Okposo Overcomes Adversity to Reach 1,000th Game

Before this game, Comrie had missed significant game time. It showed, and he struggled to find his rhythm. He gave up three goals on 18 shots. It was his fourth game of the season. The fact is that the other two goalies have looked better.

Eric Comrie, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

That makes the Sabres’ goalie situation interesting. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was more than competent during Comrie’s time away. And, Devon Levi seems to be labelled the Sabres’ goalie of the future. The team might be looking to make a change to the three-goalie system they’ve deployed since the beginning of the season. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if the team makes a change sometime soon in that area.

Item Two: JJ Peterka Scores in Sabres’ 3-2 Loss to Jets

Although the game was both hard-fought and disappointing, Peterka continued his productive November. He scored another goal in Friday’s 3-2 loss. The 21-year-old winger has been a consistent offensive contributor for the Sabres, scoring three goals and adding five assists over eight November games.

Related: 3 Sabres Observations From the First Month of the Season

Peterka’s third-period goal unfortunately wasn’t enough to help his team win. He now has put up seven goals and five assists (for 12 points) in 17 games. He’s proving to be a valuable part of the Sabres’ lineup.

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images)

As the Sabres navigate Tage Thompson’s injury situation, Peterka’s solid scoring could help the team keep its collective head above water. Look for him to have increased power-play time. The young winger’s play will be crucial for the team’s success if they hope to bounce back in the upcoming games.

Item Three: Alex Tuch Makes Immediate Impact with Goal in Return

Tuch had missed three games with an upper-body injury. However, he wasted no time finding the score sheet on Friday. The 27-year-old forward scored a goal in the loss to the Jets.

Related: Buffalo Sabres Goalie Devon Levi: The Real Deal

Tuch’s return is timely. As noted, Buffalo is dealing with injuries to key players. Tuch can help. He leads all Sabres forwards by playing more than 20 minutes each game. He also has put up four goals in his last three games and has put up 11 points and a minus-3 rating in his 14 games. Sabres’ fans should look for him to continue playing a significant role on the team’s top line.

Item Four: Rasmus Dahlin Ends Point Drought with Assist

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin finally ended his three-game point drought with an assist in the Jets’ game. Dahlin has only found the scoresheet in three of eight games in November. In addition, he hasn’t put up a multiple-point game since Oct. 19. However, the 23-year-old has played solidly this season.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dahlin now has 12 points in 17 games, and he remains a key contributor to the Sabres. Fans shouldn’t be surprised to see Dahlin lift his offensive production. He is coming off an impressive 73-point season in 78 games in 2022-23.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

It was good to see rookie Zach Benson return to the lineup after missing seven games due to a lower-body injury. The 18-year-old forward had an immediate impact with an assist and 14:43 of ice time in his second-line role. His assist was his first since his two-assist game against the New York Islanders on Oct. 14.

Related: Sabres Owen Power Out to Earn His New Contract

Benson now has put up three assists in seven games this season. The question facing the Sabres is about the rookie’s future. Should he stay in the NHL or return to the Western Hockey League? We’ll see.