Sabres Prospects Are Standing Tall in the Preseason

Normally, the preseason is a time for NHL rosters to try out some young players and mix in some veterans on tryouts in order to balance out their team as best as they possibly can. This preseason, however, has been a little bit different for the Buffalo Sabres as they have been more focused on refining their NHL roster quicker since they had to travel over to Europe to play at the start of their regular season as part of the NHL’s Global Series event.

They took part in an exhibition game against the DEL’s (Germany’s pro hockey league) EHC Red Bull Munich to showcase some competition, as the Sabres possess one of the most talented German players in the world on their roster in JJ Peterka. That game was simply a warm-up before they traveled to Prague in Czechia to open their regular season against the New Jersey Devils, and it featured the likes of what is the majority of their full NHL roster with a few substitutes mixed in.

While the NHL team has been away in Europe preparing for their regular season to start, the bulk of what remains in North America masquerading as the Sabres for the remainder of the preseason is primarily what will be their American Hockey League (AHL) Rochester Americans roster players. In the span of three games that they have played in the main team’s stead, they have stood extremely tall against some fairly difficult competition.

Having to go up against a former Vezina-winning goaltender in Linus Ullmark, a fully loaded Columbus Blue Jackets NHL roster with no minor-league substitutions, and a Pittsburgh Penguins roster looking to keep things competitive, these kids have managed to go 2-1 in that time and clutch through some tight scenarios. They are working hard, and deserve to be recognized for what they are accomplishing in the big club’s absence.

Sabres Young Defense Looks Dangerous

There are a number of defenders that have looked stellar from the Sabres’ back end this preseason, and most notably credit has to be doled out to Vsevolod Komarov, Jack Rathbone, Zach Metsa, and Nikita Novikov. Between the four of them, the pressure flows from the defensive end to the offensive end, and possession of the puck never looks out of control.

Rathbone and Metsa both are a bit older being 25 years of age and can be considered veterans of the group, but they both still play with speed, and poise, and are great influences for the other two. Rathbone in particular has looked stellar as he has played in all situations and runs one of the power plays. He is clearly valued by the Rochester coaching staff (which has been running the Sabres’ preseason bench in their absence) and he has a lot to give on both sides of the puck based on his performances each night.

The likes of Novikov and Komarov, both have some work to do as a whole since they are still developing, but the prowess and skill they have both put on display has been staggering so far. Novikov has been a defensive monster, used his incredible shooting ability, and been a bother to anyone who has come close to his goaltender. Komarov is a different kind of player as he is more offensively inclined, and he has been using that mind very well. His passing and playmaking skills have been stellar, and his choices of when to shoot have been a key reason why he deserves his top power-play spot. Between the two of them, combined with Metsa and Rathbone, the Americans will have a dangerous defensive core this season, and the Sabres will have a lot of reliable call-up options if any injuries should plague them.

Sabres’ Top Forward Prospects Are Performing Well

With Jiri Kulich out with the big club in Europe as one of the alternates, fellow top prospects Isak Rosen, Noah Ostlund, and Konsta Helenius have been the backbone of the preseason group for the majority of their three games. They have gotten some solid support from Anton Wahlberg as well, but for the majority of the games, Ostlund, Rosen, and Helenius have carried the bulk of the shifts, responsibilities, and scoring chances between them.

Konsta Helenius, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rosen even had the game-tying goal against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 26. Ostlund scored a highlight reel game-winning goal in overtime of that same game.

All of these young players will be playing their first pro season of hockey in North America this season except for Rosen, and seeing how ready they are is something that is extremely promising. Ostlund in particular has looked outstanding and has been the most notable of the three. Rosen has been good but has had moments of invisibility. Helenius has flashes of brilliance, with regular constant moments of honest good work all around. As things progress along and their seasons get going in Rochester, it would not be surprising to see them all at similar point totals by the time the season ends.

Sabres System Feels Synergistic

All of them have a lot to prove still, but considering the competition that they are going up against in the preseason so far, they are a lot further along than was initially anticipated. The new Rochester coaching staff has done great work preparing these young players for the next step, and if the Sabres have any issues with their season along the way, I have significantly fewer worries about any players that may be called up during the course of the season. Between the flow of the power-play, the awareness of the defense, and the newfound willingness to use the middle of the ice, something has clearly changed for the better.

The differences between the NHL and AHL caliber teams in regards to the systems and strategies look to be extremely similar, which is a deviation from previous years for sure. Having that new level of synergy will be an asset for them to use and build on for the coming season, and it will only make things more seamless when prospects get their call-up. All of these things are pointing towards a hot start for the Sabres and it breathes a new kind of positivity that has been lacking in the lungs of Sabres fans for a while. So I for one am going to take a nice deep breath and enjoy it.