What Sebastian Aho’s Deal Says About the Nylander Contract

Many Toronto Maple Leafs fans have been closely following the recent contract extension news regarding Carolina Hurricanes’ center Sebastian Aho, as it could potentially influence William Nylander’s upcoming contract negotiations. Aho, a 26-year-old Finnish center, secured an eight-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $9.75 million on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Nylander remains unsigned with speculation that his ask is well outside the range of what the Maple Leafs are comfortable paying.

As both players are close in age and offensive output, comparisons are being drawn between the two to gauge Nylander’s worth and potential contract terms. The hope is that the Aho number influences Nylander’s camp and makes them aware that $10 million per season might be asking too much for a winger who has similar numbers to Caronlina’s star forward.

Similarities Between Aho and Nylander

While Nylander had the better 2022-23 season, Aho has demonstrated consistent offensive prowess, recording 60 or more points in four out of his five NHL seasons. His 2018-19 campaign was a standout season, registering an impressive 83 points (30 goals, 53 assists) in 82 games. In the 2021-22 season, he notched 81 points (37 goals, 44 assists) in 79 games, showcasing his consistency and offensive impact. Even in down seasons, like in 2020-21, where he fell short of the 60-point mark, Aho maintained an impressive scoring rate of over a point per game. He came close again in 2019-20. Moreover, Aho has displayed clutch performances in the playoffs, accumulating 58 points in 63 postseason games.

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Similarly, Nylander enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 season, posting career-highs in both goals (40) and assists (47) over a full 82-game schedule. It marked the first time the 27-year-old winger achieved the 40-goal milestone in an NHL season. Nylander has been a potent goal-scorer, netting 38 goals in the 2019-20 season. He’s regularly put up strong seasons, but his numbers have fluctuated, posting more down years than Aho.

Comparing their recent performances, Nylander has averaged over a point-per-game (1.02) in the last two seasons, slightly outperforming Aho’s average of under a point-per-game (0.96). Nevertheless, Aho boasts a higher career points-per-game average (0.9) compared to Nylander’s (0.83).

The Biggest, and Most Obvious Difference Between Aho and Nylander

One significant difference between the two players lies in their respective positions. Aho plays down the middle as Carolina’s top center, making his defensive skills and positional importance integral to the team. Nylander, on the other hand, is a winger, which may impact the value he commands in his contract negotiations. It also likely inflates his goal-scoring a bit since his focus isn’t always on playing two-way, 200-ft hockey.

The other big difference — at least when it comes to what Nylander’s camp will argue — is that he’s been giving better numbers more recently. When it comes to his overall value to Carolina, perhaps it doesn’t matter that Aho had only 67 points this past season. Nylander’s camp will probably argue in Toronto that it does. Going into his final season, if Nylander has a big year, he can boast that his highest production has come as he reaches his pique and he’s only trending upwards. That will matter as teams (including the Maple Leafs) take a look at any potential offer.

It helps Nylander a great deal that he scored 87 points in 82 games and hit 40 goals during his most recent regular season run. It will help even more if he does it again.

The Maple Leafs Need Nylander to Take Career Comparables Into Consideration

With both players closely matched in age and offensive contributions, their contract terms could be influenced by their respective positions and overall impact on their teams. As the Maple Leafs strive to balance their financial commitments and secure their core players’ long-term future, the Aho contract provides a crucial reference point for Nylander’s upcoming discussions.

While Nylander’s contributions have been significant, playing a different position and producing slightly fewer points compared to Aho over the course of their respective NHL careers is something the Leafs hope Nylander considers. The alternative option is letting him play out the year in the hopes he’s still productive but produces slightly less than in 2022-23. If that happens, he’ll no longer have the “what I’ve done for you lately’ card to play.