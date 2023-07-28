Canucks Top-15 Prospects Heading Into the 2023-24 Season

The 2023 NHL Draft is in the books and seven new prospects have been added to the Vancouver Canucks’ pipeline. That means seven new names to be considered for the top-15 prospects list. While the overall pool has ranked near the bottom of the NHL in recent seasons (my colleague Logan Horn had the Canucks’ farm system 30th in his mid-season rankings), there are several intriguing players in my top-15 that could potentially make it to the big leagues and surprise some people.

The criteria for this list will be as follows:

23 years old or younger

Played less than 25 NHL games

That means newly signed and very promising Akito Hirose will not be included, since he’s already 24 years old. So without further ado, let’s start the countdown!

15. Jett Woo, Right Defence – 2018, 37th Overall

Far removed from his dominance in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Moose Jaw Warriors and Calgary Hitmen, Jett Woo‘s development has been a slow burn since he turned pro with the Utica Comets in 2020-21. Luckily for him and the Canucks, it appears he has turned a corner and could be in line for his first taste of the NHL as soon as this season. The 6-foot-0, 205-pound Winnipeg native was known for his big hits and rugged play in junior, not to mention his offence (160 points in 242 career games), which got him drafted 37th overall by the Canucks.

In a second round that has already produced NHLers in Alexander Romanov (38th overall), Scott Perunovich (45th), Sean Durzi (52nd), Calen Addison (53rd), and Kevin Bahl (55th), Woo is running out of runway to show the Canucks brass that he could eventually turn into an NHL defenceman. Now, development is far from linear, especially when it comes to defenders, so it might still be too early to hit the panic button. The good thing is that progress seems to be happening, as he hit a career-high seven goals and 21 points this past season and was starting to showcase his physical side more often.

When the parent club was ravaged by injuries and top defenders Jack Rathbone, Christian Wolanin, Noah Juulsen and Guillaume Brisebois were down the freeway in Vancouver, Woo stepped up and led the way in Abbotsford. He played in all situations for head coach Jeremy Colliton and became one of his most trusted defencemen. He has the size, mobility and physical game to succeed in the NHL, he just needs to find a way to put it all together consistently and force his way into Vancouver’s lineup. The hope will be that he builds on this career season and ends up getting at least a call-up or two in 2023-24. The Canucks recently gave him a one-year extension, but this could be one of his last chances in the organization as it feels a bit like a “prove-it” contract.

14. Dmitri Zlodeyev, Center – 2020, 175th Overall

Now three years clear of his draft year, Dmitri Zlodeyev is inching closer and closer to his debut in North America. The skilled 5-foot-11 Russian pivot was a sixth-round pick of the Canucks back in 2020 and has been toiling in the MHL, VHL, and Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) since he was drafted. Noted for his energy, creativity and faceoff skills, he impressed everyone at development camp this year alongside fellow prospect Lucas Forsell as they both showcased grit and determination every time they were on the ice.

Unfortunately, Canucks fans won’t get to see Zlodeyev until the 2025-26 season at the earliest as he just signed a two-year contract with Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk in the KHL. He will get a massive opportunity to be one of their top centers so keep an eye on the Canucks Prospects Report in the future for updates on his progress over there. In any case, I hope we get to see his talents in North America someday because he definitely has the skill set to be a very effective third-line center and penalty-killer that occasionally gets on the highlight reel for a beautiful goal.

13. Josh Bloom, Left Wing – Acquired From the Sabres in 2023

Josh Bloom is a new entry to this list as he was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres for Riley Stillman last season. He was selected in the third round by the Sabres in 2021 and has an intriguing skillset that could one day push him into the NHL. After another solid campaign in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he finished with a career-high 32 goals and 71 points split between the Saginaw Spirit (19 games) and North Bay Battalion (49 games), he is ready to turn pro in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Canucks in 2023-24.

Josh Bloom, North Bay Battalion (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Bloom had an impressive development camp and turned heads with his passing – one in particular where he placed a perfect saucer pass on the tape of Jonathan Lekkerimaki where all he had to do was redirect the puck into the net. He is also said to be a great skater with a good shot and a penchant for scoring shorthanded goals.

…Obviously, when you watch him on the penalty kill. You see that he’s got great instincts. He reads the game well. You don’t score that many shorthanded goals without an aggressive mindset and being able to capitalize on some plays. I like that he is very versatile. He’s not an open-ice hitter, but he understands how to use his frame to his advantage. – Austin Broad in conversation with Canucks Army

Bloom has also been recognized for his leadership abilities as he was an alternate captain for the Saginaw Spirit in 2020-21 and was named their captain for the 2022-23 season (he only played 19 games, but wearing the “C” is wearing the “C”, no matter how long it is). It will be interesting to see how he fits into the AHL lineup with all the skill that is already there with Linus Karlsson, Danila Klimovich, Arshdeep Bains, and Aatu Raty leading the way. Regardless, the Canucks seem to have a legitimate prospect in Bloom, which is encouraging considering they gave up a second-round pick to get Stillman in the first place.

12. Jacob Truscott, Left Defence – 2020, 144th Overall

If you’ve read some of my articles in the past, you know I love Jacob Truscott and his future potential as a lockdown defenceman in the vein of Chris Tanev and Jaccob Slavin. He has been an underrated piece of the powerhouse Michigan Wolverines for the past three seasons and is now poised to be their captain following in the footsteps of Columbus Blue Jackets youngster Nick Blankenburg. The 6-foot-1 Michigan native had a career-high four goals in his junior year in the NCAA last season and will have one last chance to grab a national championship with his hometown Wolverines as he will enter his senior year in 2023-24.

Jacob Truscott, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

Known for his leadership, work ethic and strong two-way game, Truscott is highly respected in the Wolverines’ locker room and will once again be a major part of any success they see this season. Without Luke Hughes, who will likely play the majority of the season in the NHL, he will be counted upon to lead the way, not only leadership-wise but defensively as well. Another New Jersey Devils prospect, Seamus Casey, will probably be his defense partner as he attempts to impress Canucks brass enough to warrant an entry-level contract before he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

11. Arshdeep Bains, Left Wing – Undrafted

After dominating the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Red Deer Rebels to the tune of 43 goals and 112 points, Bains graduated to the pro leagues with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2022-23. It’s always tough to predict what an undrafted overage free agent will do in his rookie season in the pros, but he passed the test with a solid 13 goals and 38 points in 66 games. He also impressed in the AHL Playoffs with two shorthanded goals on one penalty kill and established himself as a versatile forward that could play in all situations.

Arshdeep Bains, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Bains struggled at the beginning of the season to establish a rhythm after being the go-to guy in junior on the top line and top power play unit. However, he continued to work hard and eventually became one of Abbotsford’s best forwards. Playing on a line with Klimovich and captain Chase Wouters, he successfully translated his playmaking skills to the AHL level and was invaluable to Klimovich’s development as the former second-rounder hit a career-high 17 goals with him as his wingman. The former WHL leading scorer is now one of the Canucks’ top prospects and could get some reps in the NHL this season as a bottom-six energy forward.

10. Lucas Forsell, Right Wing – 2021, 201st Overall

Seventh-round picks aren’t usually found on a team’s top-15 prospects list, let alone the top 10. But that’s exactly where Forsell is right now. He has progressively risen up the ranks and is considered a legitimate prospect in the organization after a solid season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) where he scored 11 goals and 13 points in 35 games. Armed with an arsenal of forechecking, work ethic, and an NHL-caliber shot, the Canucks might have the next Jannik Hansen on their hands.

When should we expect to see Lucas Forsell in North America with the Canucks?



Hear the answer straight from the source as the #CanucksProspect joined the guys on today’s show.



Full Lucas Forsell interview: https://t.co/e9OkWpgiwb pic.twitter.com/qMThsyAWg1 — Canucks Conversation Podcast (@CanucksConvo) March 2, 2023

Fans won’t get to see Forsell in North America for a while, though, as he stated in a March 2023 interview on the Canucks Conversation podcast that he doesn’t want to rush coming over and that the 2025-26 season is the earliest he will play in the AHL.

“I want to feel ready moving to another country. I love Sweden, I love to be around my family…that’s important to me. But for sure the goal is the NHL and when all parts feel like I am ready, I will for sure sit on that plane and be prepared as I should be to grab that spot.”

Forsell definitely has a good head on his shoulders and it will be interesting to watch him develop over in Sweden the next two seasons. He looked solid in the 35 games he played in the SHL last season, improving with every game and standing out as one of the younger players in the league at 19 years old. With another offseason of training, he should be ready to hit the ground running in 2023-24 and solidify his spot even more on the Canucks’ top-15 prospects list.

9. Linus Karlsson, Right Wing – Acquired From the Sharks in 2019

From one Swede to another, we get to Karlsson, someone Canucks fans were clamoring to see in the AHL before he finally made his debut last season. And what a debut it was. After a record-setting 26-goal, 46-point season in the SHL in 2021-22, he took the AHL by storm and finished his rookie season with 24 goals and 49 points. Tied for sixth in goals and fourth in points among rookies – not to mention leading his team in scoring – he was a constant threat night in and night out playing in all situations for Colliton. He also got on the highlight reel a few times, including one where he scored a goal between his legs.

“An extremely smart and competitive player…He kills penalties, plays on the power play and is on the last minute of the game — whether we’re up or down a goal. – Ryan Johnson, Abbotsford Canucks General Manager (from ‘Canucks Under The Microscope: Linus Karlsson’s strong transition season merits NHL look’, The Province, 5/29/23)

It was definitely the Karlsson Show in the AHL last season and it should give Canucks fans hope that he could become the next exciting Swede to make his debut in Vancouver. He looked ready from a skill standpoint in training camp and the preseason last September, but his skating and pace were what held him back. That wasn’t a problem in the AHL, so hopefully he’s improved enough to become a consistent 15-20 goal scorer in his prime. We all know there will be injuries and/or trades before or during the season, so I expect fans will see him soon enough at Rogers Arena in 2023-24.

8. Aidan McDonough, Left Wing – 2019, 195th Overall

After watching Aidan McDonough from afar in the NCAA the past few seasons, fans got to see him up close in Vancouver when he finally played in the NHL at the end of last season. He wasn’t a spectator either as he scored his first NHL goal in his second game and didn’t look out of place on the big stage. The 6-foot-2 winger might not hit the heights he saw with the Northeastern Huskies (66 goals in 124 games) but he has the tools to be a very effective bottom-six forward.

Aidan McDonough, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

In the limited ice time McDonough saw in the six games he played in the NHL, he seemed to know where to be in the offensive zone generating three high-danger chances and six scoring chances (according to Natural Stat Trick). That’s pretty impressive considering he only saw an average of 9:19 of ice time and started 32.3 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone. He won’t be guaranteed a spot on the Canucks’ opening night roster this season, but he should be in the mix for the fourth line, especially if he has an impressive training camp.

7. Kirill Kudryavtsev, Left Defence – 2022, 208th Overall

Another potential late-round steal, Kirill Kudryavtsev made a name for himself in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this past season when he scored a career-high eight goals and 50 points with the Soo Greyhounds. Blessed with speed, mobility, and playmaking skills (his 42 assists were ninth among OHL defencemen), he has the potential to become a solid two-way defenceman in the NHL. He also has a pest-like quality to him too, as fellow prospect Bloom can attest to from playing against him in the OHL with the Battalion.

“Tough, tough player to play against. Would always give you a shot here, a shot there,” Bloom said. “Little stingers here and there. So frustrating to play against. He can bury the puck too. So he was always dangerous in our scouting. We always had a little video on him before we faced the Soo” (from ‘What do the Canucks have in Kirill Kudryavtsev?’, The Province, 7/7/23).

“He embodies pro-like habits. He’s disciplined and organized with his mindset.”



Drafted in the 7th round at last year’s #NHLDraft, defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev, wraps up our final edition of Building Blue. pic.twitter.com/d7dOFbTYeP — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 25, 2023

If Kudreyavtsev can put all that skill and truculence together in the NHL, the Canucks could have their own Mikhail Sergachev in a few seasons. That’s a high summit to reach, but their styles are very similar, and given his current trajectory, I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen one day. Regardless, everyone should get an early glimpse of his skills in the pro leagues as soon as April 2024 as he could make his AHL debut when his OHL season ends.

6. Danila Klimovich, Right Wing – 2021, 41st Overall

As we approach the top-five, it’s time to check in with the creative and uber-skilled Belarusian Danila Klimovich. He immediately turned heads in rookie camp after he was drafted in 2021 with his hard, lethal shot and slick puckhandling but ultimately struggled in his first season in the AHL. Fast forward to the end of the 2022-23 season, and he looks like a different player. The prospect that struggled with inconsistency, discipline, and his defensive game took major strides and became one of Abbotsford’s top offensive threats.

Finishing with a career-high 17 goals (up from eight in his rookie season), Klimovich showcased that aforementioned shot many times throughout his sophomore campaign. He also reined in his emotions and appeared less frustrated on the ice, seemingly comfortable with the North American game (from ‘AHL Stock Watch: Danila Klimovich taking massive strides in Abbotsford’, EP Rinkside, 2/3/23). It’s easy to forget that he was not only a rookie in the AHL in 2021-22, but he was also a new citizen of Canada trying to acclimate to different surroundings – not to mention a new language.

Danila Klimovich, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his first media availability after the 2022 offseason, Klimovich already appeared to be more comfortable answering questions in English, and it only built from there as the season progressed.

I feel more comfortable and understand almost all…Last year [2021-22], I try to not be sad and just be positive, but sometimes the stress was very tough. But, of course, I was happy because I was playing pro last year and before that junior in Belarus. It was a big step for me. Danila Klimovich (from ‘Canucks: Danila Klimovich has better grip on English language, growing his game’, The Province, 9/17/22)

With a lot of confidence going into 2023-24, Klimovich should be poised for another breakout season, one that could result in seeing a few call-ups to the big leagues. The Canucks need all the young snipers they can get in the coming seasons, and Klimovich appears to be a burgeoning star. Hopefully, he can establish himself as part of the core led by Elias Pettersson sooner rather than later.

5. Arturs Silovs, Goaltender – 2019, 156th Overall

The only goaltender to appear on this list, Arturs Silovs has emerged as a premium prospect for the Canucks over the last few seasons. Part of a plethora of potential late-round gems in the top-10, he lands at number five and could conceivably rise even further with another great campaign in the AHL in 2023-24. On the back of what can only be called a whirlwind of a season, he can legitimately be called the Canucks’ goaltender of the future as the “Arty Party” hit full volume in 2022-23.

First, Silovs took over the starting job in Abbotsford and forced the organization to trade Mikey DiPietro, who was widely considered the Canucks’ top goaltending prospect. He then spent most of the season in the AHL before getting the call to Vancouver for his first start on Feb. 15 against the New York Rangers. He ended up losing 6-4 but looked comfortable against NHL shooters. His coming out party came a few days later, though, when he secured his first NHL win against the Philadelphia Flyers when he led the Canucks to a 6-2 victory on the strength of 35 saves. He also won his next start against the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in overtime and put on a show against the powerhouse Boston Bruins, stopping 32 shots, even though they ended up losing 3-1.

ARTY! ARTY! ARTY!



A nice blocker first save from Arturs Silovs' first NHL win is your Save of the Week.@BBMACofficial | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/6HBQQFNaIO — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 21, 2023

Ultimately, Silovs finished the season with a record of 3-2 alongside a 2.75 goals-against average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage (SV%), which is pretty respectable for a first stint in the NHL. He then returned to the AHL for the playoffs, where he started two games in their eventual fall to the Calgary Wranglers in the second round.

But just when fans thought the Arty Party was finished, an encore came in the form of the 2023 World Championship (WC). It was there where Silovs put on a show for the ages leading Team Latvia to their first medal (bronze) at the WC. He also was named the Best Goaltender and MVP of the tournament and a top-three player on his team, along with a place on the All-Star Team. Oh, yes, he was also a finalist for IIHF Male Player of the Year, an award that eventually went to Connor Bedard. Talk about a year for Silovs, and definitely deserving of a top-five ranking.

4. Aatu Raty, Center – Acquired From the Islanders in 2023

Acquired alongside Anthony Beauvillier in the Bo Horvat trade, Raty has the potential to become a solid top-nine center in the NHL. With his 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame and two-way game, he could be the solution to the third-line center problem the Canucks have had since the departure of Manny Malhotra way back in 2012-13. In addition to his ability to play the entire length of the ice, he was touted for his skating, puck handling, and shot during his draft year, which are all hallmarks of an elite NHL center.

Aatu Raty, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The hope this season will be that Raty dominates the AHL and becomes a leader in Abbotsford. The cherry on top would be a bunch of call-ups to Vancouver and glimpses of his elite future in the NHL. He definitely has the chops to do it, now he has to prove that he’s the blue-chip prospect many experts made him out to be in the early projections of the 2021 Draft. The Canucks need him to become at least an impact middle-six center that scores 20-25 goals a season and plays a solid two-way game. Anything less than that will be a disappointment.

3. Elias Pettersson, Left Defence – 2022, 80th Overall

Coming in at number three is Elias Pettersson, or “D-Petey” as most of Canucks Nation are affectionately calling him to differentiate from the current superstar in Vancouver. Selected in the third round of the 2022 Draft, he has arguably become the Canucks’ second-best defence prospect next to shiny-new toy Tom Willander. As Chris Faber of Canucks Army puts it, he “is the new-age defensive defenceman that every prospect pipeline needs.”

An example of Elias Pettersson (D-Petey) attacking and later moving the puck.



1. Realizes the chance for a follow-up shot and steps up with a good shot on net.

2. Creates space for himself, gains momentum and makes a strong pass through neutral zone to set up a dump-in. pic.twitter.com/5LbcVMEzE1 — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🔥🎙 (@ChrisFaber39) February 10, 2023

Touted for his skating, puck movement, physicality, and defensive game, Pettersson has the stuff to become an NHL defenceman in the near future. He played important minutes as a 19-year-old in the SHL last season, recording a goal and seven points in 43 games, and was even named to Sweden’s roster for the 2023 World Juniors. There, he became one of his nation’s top defenders, killing penalties and matching up against the opposition’s top lines. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound Swede will return to the SHL this season and could be in the AHL as soon as 2024-25.

2. Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Right Wing – 2022, 15th Overall

Selected 15th overall in the 2022 Draft, Jonathan Lekkerimaki has all the tools to be a top-line winger who scores 30-40 goals on the regular. His accurate wrist shot, one-timer, and silky smooth hands are all attributes he possesses that could one day translate to elite production in the NHL. Unfortunately, injuries/illnesses have gotten in the way of his development as he has had to battle through mono, a concussion, and a foot injury since being selected in the first round last year.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the bright side, Lekkerimaki recovered from all of them and returned to form in the Allsvenskan playoffs with five goals and 15 points in 15 games. He was one of his team’s best players throughout and restored everyone’s faith in his NHL potential. He showcased not only the aforementioned pinpoint accurate wrist shot but his playmaking and ability to come through in the clutch.

Lekkerimaki will be joining a much better team in Orebro HK this season and should be one of his country’s leading men when Sweden hosts the 2024 World Juniors. Barring injury, he has the opportunity to break out and lead his nation to a gold medal, which would further solidify his spot as one of the Canucks’ top prospects and future stars up front.

1. Tom Willander, Right Defence – 2023, 11th Overall

Finally, we get to the Canucks’ top prospect, Tom Willander. Recently selected 11th overall in the 2022 Draft, he is the first defenceman to have a top-pairing ceiling since Quinn Hughes was chosen seventh overall in 2018. Much more polished defensively than Hughes was when he was drafted, Willander’s skating, hockey IQ and defensive chops will all be well-received when he makes it to the NHL. We also learned during development camp that he’s very comfortable in front of the media answering questions. If you didn’t know any better, you would think he was a seasoned veteran in the NHL, not a fresh face 18-year-old.

"I really like this place. [Canucks] took a first round pick to get me here. I want to make a difference here."



🗣 11th overall pick Tom Willander speaks on the city of Vancouver, the level of play after first on-ice session, and more.@ToyotaPacific | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/LQAQzKkNHM — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 2, 2023

Committed to the prestigious Boston University in 2023-24, Willander is coming off a season where he played a leading role for Team Sweden at the 2023 U18 World Championship. He finished the tournament with three goals and eight points in seven games and eclipsed the 20-minute plateau five times – including a 30:36 effort in the gold medal game against the United States. He clearly has more offence to give than the four goals and 25 points he recorded in the J20 Nationell, so it will be interesting to see what he can do at a higher level in the NCAA this season.

All in all, Willander is probably the most exciting defensive prospect since Hughes, and although he likely won’t be as flashy, he could team up with the current Canucks star to form a dominant top-pairing in the future. With his complementary skillset, he could be the partner Hughes has been looking for all his career.

Just Missed…

Filip Johansson – Defenceman

Joni Jurmo – Defenceman

Cole McWard – Defenceman

Nikita Tolopilo – Goaltender

Tristan Nielsen – Center

That wraps up the Canucks’ top-15 prospects going into the 2023-24 season. It will be exciting to follow their development this season through the Canucks Prospect Reports throughout the campaign.

I would also like to know your thoughts on the list. Do you agree or disagree with my rankings? Who would you include or remove? Sound off in the comments below!