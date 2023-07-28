Matt Murray Ignored in Maple Leafs LTIR Critical Commentary

Sometimes satirical writing can be offensive. In a recent post, Howard Berger shared his derision for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and the extent to which they would go to ensure that goaltender Matt Murray will not be able to play this season.

In his commentary on Between the Posts, Berger made fun of the team’s medical staff and, by default, Murray. He portrayed the Maple Leafs’ doctor, Noah Forman, as engaging in exaggerated yet deliberate unprofessional actions to injure Murray. Specifically, Forman repeatedly slammed the goalie’s head against a gurney frame and had a “fat” nurse jump on Murray’s back.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Obviously, the situation is absurd and does not reflect real medical practices. In real life, doctors swear to follow the Hippocratic Oath to treat the sick to the best of their ability and judgment, to avoid harm and injustice, and to also avoid procedures that violate moral or ethical principles.

In the satirical story, the author suggested that the doctor’s actions were motivated by the need to manipulate the Maple Leafs’ salary cap situation, rather than genuine medical concerns for the goalie. While the author did not directly accuse the team of cheating, the text certainly implied it; the team’s doctor goes to extreme and questionable lengths to keep Murray off the active roster and thus address salary cap issues.

Perhaps the story is not meant to be taken as a serious accusation against the Maple Leafs. It leaves that to the reader, and that’s certainly the message I got.

Are People Getting Meaner?

Yesterday, the tweet came into my email from Berger, accompanied by the text, “How a fat nurse and a crazed doctor helped to land Leafs’ goalie Matt Murray on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).” When I followed the link this morning, the tweet had been taken down, but the post remains.

Ironically, also yesterday a National Geographic email came into my inbox with the title, “Are people getting meaner?” The link announces an article that’s titled “IS THE WORLD IN AN EMPATHY DEFICIT?”

Part of that article’s introduction talks about the emotion of “schadenfreude, or feeling pleasure at other people’s misfortune,” followed by: “If you’ve felt like people are getting crueler, you may be right—with social media and responses to the pandemic playing a role. What does this mean for society?”

Berger’s attempt at writing a satirical story to make a point crossed the line for me. His text includes a description of a “portly female nurse” with an “ample caboose” as being a “well-fed employee.” It reminded me of the sixth-grade bully whose attempt at being humorous is to point at some poor kid and declare “You’re fat!” Ha. Ha.

The story contains insensitive body-shaming. Call me crazy, but the portrayal of the nurse is inappropriate, offensive, and perpetuates stereotypes related to body size. To me, equating incompetence with body size is neither a respectful nor appropriate way to criticize any individual or profession.

Really, More to the Point, Where’s Murray in This Story

However, appropriateness is not the main problem with this piece. The main issue is that it renders Murray – the person the story is about – a non-entity. He barely exists.

Yet, the Maple Leafs goalie is the player being placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), and to think he had no say in this is wrong. That’s also been a problem with the host of critical commentary about this situation. It treats the player as a thing (a movable piece) and not a person. Certainly, Murray is not treated like (nor considered to be) a professional athlete.

In the remainder of this post, I want to consider Murray. As a professional and once elite goalie, how might he think? Does he want to play, or has he simply become a pawn of the Maple Leafs – ready to do the team’s bidding and to make life easier for them?

I Believe Murray Wants to Play This Season

First, an accurate critique of Murray is that he’s often injured. Second, the critique is that these injuries have been frustrating for the team, who expected and hoped he would be a solid addition to the roster and help goal-tend them to wins. Third, the critique is that Murray was not a good trade and that the team has had to invest valuable salary-cap space by paying him not to play.

Sadly, those critiques have merit.

However, no one has ever called Murray unwilling to play. He rehabilitated each injury, working hard to get ready for the next game. He’s consistently shown that he wants to be on the ice and has worked hard to prepare for that chance.

Really, is there anyone out there who truly believes Murray wants to sit at home with his feet up to pull in the cash without playing? I don’t. Not for a minute. I don’t believe professional athletes think that way.

There’s nothing in Murray’s history to warrant that belief. In fact, he dedicated himself to being ready during last season’s playoffs. Now doubts have arisen about his sudden inability to participate in the upcoming 2023-24 season. What reason would he have to do that?

Those are not the motivations of an elite 29-year-old professional athlete like Murray. He’s been highly successful before, and from what I’ve learned about his dedication, he believes he’ll be successful again. He’s probably itching to play.

Why Would Professional Athletes Want to Play Rather than Sit?

Professional athletes are fueled by their passion for the game they play. It’s not just about the money; it’s about the competition at the highest level. These professionals love to play hockey. For someone like Murray, who has been playing the sport for most of his life, quitting prematurely does not align with his passions.

Second, elite athletes are uncompromisingly competitive. Murray is a goalie with an impressive track record that includes two Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s driven to perform at his best. He believes he can still contribute to his team’s – whatever team that might be – success and compete at the highest level.

Third, personal goals play a role in a player’s decision-making. From what I’ve seen, professional athletes aspire to achieve milestones in their careers, whether these be individual accolades or team goals. Pursuing these before considering retirement would be a compelling reason for him to remain in the game. He certainly doesn’t want to stop before he’s absolutely certain he can no longer play.

Fourth, if he can’t play, this would be Murray’s final season drawing a paycheck. If he cannot play again, his contract ends with the 2023-24 season. He’ll be 30 years old and seeking another job. If he continues to play, it means he can continue to earn a salary. Not playing, on the other hand, impacts his earning potential.

Fifth, sitting out the 2023-24 season is not fulfilling. Elite athletes are driven by professional fulfillment. They embody a sense of purpose from being good at their profession. Despite the challenges, I believe Murray is motivated to keep playing, even if it’s tough.

The Word Is That Murray’s Representatives Informed the Maple Leafs

While it’s true that the Maple Leafs placed Murray on LTIR, reports indicate that the team did not initiate the process. They were ready to buy him out of his contract. However, Murray’s representatives informed the team he was unable to play. If that’s true – and who can dispute that report – it was Murray’s decision.

Given what I know about professional athletes, in the end, that decision was a personal and tough one. I understand there could be concerns about potential salary-cap circumvention; however, logic tells me that Murray and his representatives believe he’s unable to play.

Matt Murray won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The criticisms fail to consider what fuels professional athletes. I believe the Maple Leafs landed well on this decision. However, I do not believe they could manipulate the system by putting Murray on the LTIR unless Murray agreed to that decision, and I doubt that sitting when you could play is what Murray would have chosen.

Logic suggests that Murray is a professional (and still young) athlete. He’s busted his rear to play in the past and to rehab his injuries. He WANTS to play. This decision could not be made without his compliance. I don’t believe he’s a patsy for a team that was ready to buy him out of his contract.

So Far, Murray Has Been Ignored in the Critique

Thus far, no one has talked about Murray in this decision. The critique has ignored that he’s a player who has agency in this decision.

Perhaps, I’m wrong. Perhaps Murray has suddenly decided he’s through with hockey for the season and would rather sit at home in Thunder Bay and watch his former teammate Ilya Samsonov try to win a Stanley Cup instead of him.

But that just seems illogical to me.

I’m hoping that people do not forget about Murray. The Maple Leafs will go on. Perhaps Murray won’t, and that would be sad.