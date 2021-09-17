Ottawa Senators 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Ottawa Senators 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Senators writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Senators Burning Questions: Where Does Erik Brännström Fit? Erik Brännström is still relatively young and full of potential, but will Ottawa be a place he can call home for many years to come?

Senators Have Roster Decision to Make After Sokolov’s Strong Development Camp With the strong play of Egor Sokolov during development camp, the Ottawa Senators are now faced with some tough roster decisions.

3 Storylines to Watch During the Senators’ Development Camp The Ottawa Senators Rookie and Development Camp begins Saturday and runs through Sept. 20. Here are three storylines to keep an eye on.

Senators Burning Questions: Can Matt Murray Live to Expectations? Matt Murray is the No. 1 goalie for the Senators but things could get ugly fast in Ottawa. Can he live up to the expectations?

Senators’ Defense Will Be Different After Offseason Additions The Ottawa Senators defense will have a different look for the 2021-22 season with some offseason additions.

5 Senators’ Prospects Who Could Crack NHL Lineup in 2021-22 The Ottawa Senators should see a lot of their top young players push for roster spots ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Senators’ 5 Untouchable Prospects As the Ottawa Senators continue to stockpile high-calibre prospects, these five stand out as “untouchable” pieces moving forward.