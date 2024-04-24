Pavelski and Hertl in Playoffs Represent How Sharks Went Wrong

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway, and needless to say, the San Jose Sharks are not participating. An unsurprisingly poor season left them in last place in the NHL and represented the new lowest point of a gradual slide that began in the 2019 offseason. But Sharks fans will still have their eye on the playoffs and may be particularly interested in the series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, featuring former Sharks stars Tomas Hertl and Joe Pavelski. Their exits from San Jose represent different stages of the Sharks’ recent decline, and their postseason clash will evoke many different emotions from those who have followed the team for years.

Pavelski’s Departure Started Sharks’ Current Skid

After a run to the Western Conference Final in 2019, the Sharks entered the offseason with some tough decisions to make. An unrestricted free agent, Pavelski was their captain, but he was about to turn 35 and had dealt with multiple injuries during the playoffs. The team was also considering a big contract for 29-year-old star defenseman Erik Karlsson, gave a lot of money to Evander Kane the previous year, and knew that possible extensions for players like Hertl were on the way. They ultimately chose to re-sign Karlsson, and couldn’t offer Pavelski a deal anywhere near his value. The forward left for Dallas on a three-year contract.

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the following years, this decision proved to be the beginning of San Jose’s downfall. The Sharks have yet to return to the playoffs, while the Stars have reached the postseason four times and made the Stanley Cup Final in Pavelski’s first season. He scored 13 goals during that playoff run and continues to be nearly a point-per-game player even as he approaches his 40th birthday.

Meanwhile, the players the Sharks retained didn’t work out. Kane fell from grace with a series of scandals, leading to the eventual termination of his contract. Karlsson only managed one elite season in San Jose, providing excellent offense but poor defense. He failed to play up to his contract, which became one of several bad deals on the roster. The Sharks were unable to improve around the margins in part due to financial limitations, falling out of contention, and eventually cut their losses by trading him to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While Pavelski plays in the playoffs for the 16th time in his 18-year career, the Sharks remain years away from getting back to the tournament with which they were once so familiar. To understand why, all they need to do is turn on the Vegas-Dallas series and watch their former captain continue to excel.

Hertl Trade Encapsulates Sharks’ New Direction

Nearly five full years after Pavelski walked, the Sharks turned up the dial on their rebuild even further by sending Hertl to Vegas in a major deadline deal. From the Sharks’ perspective, the trade currently looks fairly questionable. But the message is clear: the current front office regime, which is not the one that gave Hertl a massive extension in 2022, is shedding all remnants of the previous era.

Hertl represented the methodology that helped the Sharks achieve so much success for so long — draft well, then commit big money to key players whenever possible. This worked for a while, but it was bound to run out at a certain point. The bubble finally burst with Karlsson’s contract, and as the Sharks shifted focus, Hertl became a casualty along the way.

Hertl had the potential to be a veteran leader for the Sharks for a long time. But the front office decided that wasn’t in the franchise’s best interest. Now, he’ll be a critical player for a division rival — likely for years to come.

Sharks, Pavelski and Hertl in Very Different Places

The story of the Sharks’ rebuild is still being written, but Pavelski and Hertl are key characters in it. Their respective changes of scenery serve as bookends to the last five seasons of hockey in San Jose. Once members of contending Sharks teams, they now play for other contenders, both of whom are set up to contend for several seasons beyond the current one.

Tomas Hertl of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates scoring a goal in the first period against the Dallas Stars in Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Game 1 of their current series, a 4-3 Vegas win, served as a painful reminder of what could have been. Hertl scored a goal, while Pavelski posted nearly 18 minutes of ice time as a member of Dallas’ top line.

Both the Stars and Golden Knights have built perennial Western Conference powerhouses — Dallas through homegrown players and shrewd acquisitions such as Pavelski, and Vegas through excellent expansion drafting and aggressive moves like trading for Hertl and his contract. Meanwhile, the Sharks are looking up at both of them from the bottom of the standings, hoping to return to the top in a few years. As Pavelski and Hertl demonstrate, it took a lot of specific steps to reach this current point, and it’ll take even more to reverse their fate once again.