3 Potential Trade Destinations for Sharks’ Timo Meier

The San Jose Sharks are quickly approaching the trade deadline with little to show in the win column. Despite a few hot streaks here and there, the team has fallen short of the playoffs once again unless they go on an insane hot streak. As a result, there have been talks about trading a few players in order to recoup assets for the upcoming seasons. One such player is none other than Timo Meier.

Related: Sharks Continue to Face Internal Adversity

Latest News & Highlights

Meier is, arguably, the player likely to bring the biggest return for the Sharks. Despite the massive return to form for Erik Karlsson, his contract has made him virtually unmovable. In addition, Meier is in the final year of his contract, which allows for a lot of flexibility in a trade. As a result, the Meier trade talks are in full swing. Where, if anywhere, will he end up when the trade deadline rolls around?

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have completely flipped the narrative on their team. After numerous years of being a bottom feeder, they have really found their stride this season. Players like Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier have sprung into action. Vitek Vanecek, who the Devils traded for this past offseason, has completely taken over the starting position in the net. Needless to say, it’s been a great year in New Jersey.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While the Devils have nearly everything they need to try and make a run in the playoffs, the one thing they’re really missing is a power-forward presence. They have plenty of people capable of scoring beautiful goals or setting up great plays, but Meier could be the last piece they need to complete their forward group. Realistically, New Jersey could be the best fit for him past the trade deadline.

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have defied all expectations after their less-than-stellar introductory season. After selecting Shane Wright in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, many thought they would be taking another year to get up and running. However, that is not what happened. Seattle has blown the doors off this season, and they are primed to make a run in the playoffs.

Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

The biggest issue with a potential Meier trade involving the Kraken is how new the team is. Their prospect pool is not very deep, and they will likely be hesitant to move any high draft picks. That being said, they would have the pieces they need to get him. The Kraken could use a high-scoring powerhouse like Meier, but it would not come easy, as they would have to be willing to part with some of their future. Whether or not the Kraken take a shot at him is yet to be seen. If they do, though, it could go a long way in their playoff run.

New York Rangers

Unlike the other two teams, the New York Rangers have shown the most consistent odds of making a dent in the playoffs. Last season, they managed to take the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Eastern Conference Final, largely in part to Igor Shesterkin’s unreal performance. This season, if they want to try and complete the run, someone like Meier could go a long way in making that dream a reality.

New York Rangers Celebrate a Goal (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Unlike the Kraken and the Devils, the Rangers are much more likely to part with prospects and draft picks to push themselves further toward the Stanley Cup. However, they have to be careful. Trading for Meier would be great for the Sharks, but the Rangers could quickly sink themselves if they give up too much. That being said, whether or not they fall apart will be no concern to the Sharks if they get a big return.

The Sharks have a lot to consider when it comes to trading Meier. He will bring a great return for them, but they have to manage the trade correctly. For the time being, there is no telling what the Sharks will do, but hopefully, they will take the time to weigh all of their options before moving a highly-touted player.