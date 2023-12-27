4 Takeaways From Slovakia’s 3-0 Win Over Switzerland

While Slovakia didn’t dominate the game and play as disciplined as they did in yesterday’s matchup versus Czechia, the Slovaks beat Switzerland 3-0. Slovak goaltender Adam Gajan was the player of the game, posting his first shutout at the 2024 World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden. While the Swiss team poured on the offence, he was up to the task, stopping everything he faced. Slovak forward Samuel Honzek brought the fight, capitalizing on a rebound to push his team ahead. After suffering an injury in last year’s tournament, he is certainly looking to make an impact in this year’s tournament. His performance against Switzerland was the key to success for Slovakia.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Meanwhile, 16-year-old defenseman Luka Radivojevic was an anchor on the Slovak blue line. With each shift that passes, he looks more comfortable and confident moving the puck. His defense is benefitting massively and the experienced players around him allow him to learn and develop as a young defenseman quicker. If he can manage to make the team in his eligible years, he can be a key piece in Slovakia’s quest for success.

With Slovakia defeating Team Switzerland, they improve their win-loss record to 2-0-0-0 and sit at the top of Group B. Their next game is on Friday, Dec. 29, as they face Norway at 6:00 AM EST.

Slovakia’s Strong Penalty Kill Saved Them From Switzerland’s Onslaught

At the end of the first period, Slovakia had been outshot 15-6 by Switzerland, eight of the shots had come off both of Switzerland’s power play opportunities. Additionally, Switzerland held offensive zone possession for all but 21 seconds across four minutes of power play time. The Slovak squad needed to kill both penalties off to not shift any momentum in favor of Team Switzerland who were ready to jump at the chance.

Adam Gajan absolutely STONES Gregory Weber to keep this a 1-0 game! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/lLW7ZVd6al — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2023

Slovakia’s strong penalty kill unit was the ultimate deciding factor that separated the two teams in this game. Boris Zabka and Milan Pisoja both gained some extra minutes from the Slovak penalty kills. They displayed a high level of confidence and a strong willingness to put their body on the line in the shooting lanes. Slovak goaltender Gajan also played a massive part in the early success they had on the penalty kill stopping all eight shots. He will certainly be thanking his team’s penalty kill unit as they kept Switzerland’s high-danger scoring chances limited to just one.

Latest News & Highlights

In addition to the strong penalty kill in the first period, Slovak forward Honzek found himself on a shorthanded breakaway which led to a penalty shot. Slovakia only needed to kill this one penalty in the second period, but they played far more aggressively which led to less offensive zone time for Switzerland’s power-play unit.

The third period brought two more penalty kill chances for Team Slovakia, both proved that Slovakia was successful in killing off their penalties the entire game. In the entire game, Switzerland had five power play opportunities. The first two were the most dominant for the Swiss team whereas the final three were lockdown defense by the Slovaks to ensure a shutout victory.

Gajan Was A Brick Wall

Without a doubt, Gajan was busier in the game against Switzerland compared to the game against Czechia. While Czechia provided more high-danger scoring chances throughout the entire game, Switzerland constantly shot the puck intending to wear Gajan down. What helped the Slovak goaltender was the defense in front of him as they constantly swarmed Switzerland’s offense and did not allow them to capitalize on rebounds and loose pucks.

Related: 2024 Guide to the World Junior Championship

This has let Gajan play a simple game, Switzerland takes a shot, and he can make quick and easy saves with the defense in front of him. The Swiss team posted 36 shots and got turned away each time, as he posted his first shutout of the tournament. This was no easy feat either, a shutout on the second game of a back-to-back only shows how remarkable the skill the goaltender must possess.

Adam Gajan, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Gajan’s performance against Switzerland showcased his resilience and consistency as he faced a considerable workload with the Swiss team constantly shooting the puck. This combined effort from Slovakia’s defense and goaltender allowed a straightforward game to be played by the Slovaks. Slovakia secured a key victory in the tournament due to the outstanding defense and impressive goaltending presented against Switzerland.

Radivojevic’s Play Is Turning Heads

The talents of Slovak defenseman Radivojevic have emerged as a stabilizing force on the slow blue line. As the games progress, there’s a growing sense of comfort and confidence in his puck-moving abilities, showcasing remarkable poise for a player of his age.

Radivojevic’s early defensive contributions have become pivotal to the team’s overall performance, as he skillfully navigates the challenges posed by opponents. The presence of seasoned and experienced players surrounding him on the ice has proven to be a positive, this provides him with invaluable mentorship and an opportune environment for accelerated development.

The ability to adapt and learn from his more experienced teammates has not only enhanced Radivojevic’s individual skills but has also elevated the collective defensive efforts of Team Slovakia. He comprehends the game quickly, coupled with the guidance he receives from veteran Team Slovakia players, this positions him as a promising prospect for the future of Slovak hockey. If he continues to develop at this rate and secure his spot on the team during the years he’s eligible, he holds the potential to become a mainstay in Slovakia’s pursuit of success.

Phenomenal effort from Peter Repcik sets up a tap-in opening goal for Samuel Honzek.



Slovakia takes the lead! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/agt9qILFf2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2023

His presence on the blue line could prove instrumental in structuring the team’s defensive strategies and contributing to their overall competitiveness on the international stage. As he matures both physically and mentally, his role on and off the ice is likely to evolve, making him a key figure to watch as Slovakia pursues hockey excellence at the World Junior Championship.

Honzek Is Making Up For Lost Time

As many recall, Honzek was injured early into the 2023 WJC and was eventually replaced in the tournament. A critical piece to Slovakia’s power play and penalty kill, his early play on both units has shown why his impact on Team Slovakia is crucial to their success.

Around the midway point of the first period, Honzek joined in on an odd-man rush with teammate Peter Repcik who shot and provided a rebound for Honzek to score. This was his second goal and third point in two games at this year’s tournament, an impact that has left his teammates feeling more confident in their abilities on and off the ice. His consistent efforts on both the power play and penalty kill units have netted him a lot of ice time and additional responsibilities. He’s been the leader for the first Slovak penalty kill unit and a significant contributor to the power play so far in this tournament.

With Honzek’s presence back in the Slovak lineup, he’s a man on a mission this year. He’s playing on Slovakia’s dominant third line consisting of himself, Juraj Pekarcik, and Repcik. It’s because of this line that Honzek has been able to score two goals and three points so far. He’s also landed some big hits, generated scoring chances, and was a two-way threat most times he was on the ice.