Spirit Weekly: Penalty Kill & Returnees Spark Two Wins

The Saginaw Spirit hit the ice three times this last week (Jan. 1 – Jan. 7), and saw the return of a couple of players to the lineup (Rodwin Dionicio and Josh Bloom). While the week started strong for the Spirit, they ultimately were unable to sweep the three games they played in, losing on Jan. 7 to the Oshawa Generals to finish with a 2-1 record on the week.

Game Results

Jan. 4 @ Kitchener Rangers- 3-2 Win (23-10-1)

Jan. 6 vs Peterborough Petes- 6-2 Win (24-10-1)

Jan. 7 vs Oshawa Generals: 5-1 Loss (24-11-1)

Special Teams on Opposite Ends of the Spectrum

While the Spirit have possessed one of the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) best powerplays throughout the season, it has seemingly gone cold over the last week. While they had several chances (19), they only cashed in twice on the man advantage. With players like Michael Misa and 2024 NHL Draft top prospect Zayne Parekh helping lead the powerplay, the Spirit were able to get themselves plenty of chances but could just not get much behind the opposing goaltenders. The hope is that they will soon be able to get themselves back and running like they were earlier on in the season.

On the flip side of the coin, the Spirit also have possessed one of the OHL’s top penalty kills as well. The penalty kill unit was able to do its job quite well over the last three games, holding their opponents off the scoreboard while having the man advantage through the first eight opportunities. They were spear-headed by solid defensive play from former Flint Firebird and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Hay and captain Braden Hache. Both goalies Andrew Oke and Nolan Lalonde played a part in the penalty kill success as well, making several big-time saves when called upon.

If the two units can get back in sync with each other as they have been for the majority of the season, the Spirit could look to dominate each aspect of the game once again.

Returnees Make Presence Felt

After a solid showing in the 2024 World Junior Championship with Switzerland, Dionicio returned to the Spirit lineup on Jan. 6 against Peterborough and quickly made his presence felt at both ends of the ice. He led the Spirit on the penalty kill in the first period and helped give them a 1-0 lead while shorthanded. He stole the puck in the neutral zone and made a strong play to the net while drawing three Petes to him as Hay got wide open in the slot for a nice pass from Dionicio.

Dionicio’s presence was felt offensively in both games he played while also continuing his strong defensive play. His physicality was on display as well and it all bodes well for the Spirit as a team going forward with their defensive core starting to round out.

A surprising return for the Spirit was Bloom, who made the jump from juniors to professional hockey this season. He struggled in the ECHL and was re-assigned to the OHL where he returned to the Spirit. While he did not factor in on the scoresheet in the games he played in, his presence was also felt heavily with a ton of chances offensively and drawing penalties to help the Spirit get themselves either four-on-four opportunities or even powerplay chances.

Rodwin Dionicio, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Both Dionicio and Bloom will be key pieces to the Spirit’s success going forward this season as they push for a deep run at the Memorial Cup later on in the year.

What’s Next For the Spirit

The Spirit hit the ice three times once again this upcoming week when they play the Windsor Spitfires (Jan. 10), London Knights (Jan. 12) and finish up at home against the Guelph Storm (Jan. 13).