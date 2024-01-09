Flyers Acquire Jamie Drysdale From Ducks in Blockbuster Trade

Just days after winning gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship as well as the honors for the best forward in the tournament, 19-year-old star prospect Cutter Gauthier was traded from the Philadelphia Flyers in a shocking move that gave the team young defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round draft choice from the Anaheim Ducks.

Reportedly, Gauthier never wanted to play for the Flyers at all, essentially forcing their hand in this one. He was their fifth-overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Sources say Cutter Gauthier informed #Flyers organization he did not want to play in Philadelphia. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 9, 2024

Losing Gauthier is one of the toughest blows the Flyers have had in a while, as he was on his way to developing into a great prospect. Instead, the team lost arguably its second-best player in the pipeline. With the loss being put aside, what can Drysdale bring to Philadelphia?

Who Is Jamie Drysdale?

Drysdale is a 21-year-old right-handed defender who was taken with the sixth-overall selection of the 2020 NHL Draft. In the NHL so far, he has had some injury trouble with a career-high of 32 points back in 2021-22 in his only campaign where he played more than a small chunk of the season. As a result, the offensive defenseman hasn’t quite hit his stride in the league and hasn’t necessarily lived up to his draft stock. A change of scenery allows him to completely flip the narrative.

Jamie Drysdale, formerly with the Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Drysdale has gotten second-pairing minutes for the Ducks throughout his career, and that hasn’t changed in his 2023-24 campaign. The youngster has missed quite some time this season but still has five points in 10 games. Even though he doesn’t exactly project to be a franchise-altering defender, he does still have some potential and shouldn’t be counted out quite yet. His elite offensive instincts still make him a valuable player.

Even though the Flyers didn’t have much of a choice in trading Gauthier, whether or not the player they targeted pans out is yet to be determined. This deal makes it seem as though the Flyers see him as a potential first-pairing defenseman in the near future.