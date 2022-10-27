After suffering a 3-1 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0) on Oct. 26, the St. Louis Blues (3-2-0) are now on a two-game skid. In a game where they put up a season-high 38 shots, they were only able to muster one power-play goal by Ryan O’Reilly against goaltender Stuart Skinner. While they remain a perfect 11-for-11 on the penalty kill, the Blues haven’t scored a 5-on-5 goal since they played the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 19, with that goal coming in the first period.

Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk and Jordan Binnington (The Hockey Writers)

The Blues will take a short trip to the “Music City” to take on the Nashville Predators (2-4-1). Both teams enter the game on a multi-game losing streak. The Predators last played on Saturday, Oct. 22, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1. Since returning stateside from their two games in Prague, CZ, they’re winless (0-4-1) in five games. In 2021-22, the Blues were 3-0-1 in four games against the Predators.

Related: 5 Observations From the Blues’ First 5 Games

St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev Ryan O’Reilly Jordan Kyrou Brayden Schenn Robert Thomas Vladimir Tarasenko Tyler Pitlick Logan Brown Jake Neighbours Alexey Toropchenko Noel Acciari Nathan Walker

Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Defense

Nick Leddy Colton Parayko Torey Krug Justin Faulk Niko Mikkola Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies

Thomas Greiss Jordan Binnington

Nashville Predators Projected Lineup

Forwards

Matt Duchene Ryan Johansen Filip Forsberg Mikael Granlund Cody Glass Nino Niederreiter Yakov Trenin Cole Sissons Tanner Jeannot Cole Smith Michael McCarron Eeli Tolvanen

Tanner Jeannot, Yakov Trenin and Colton Sissons of the Nashville Predators celebrate (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Defensemen

Roman Josi Dante Fabbro Mattias Ekholm William Carrier Ryan McDonagh Jeremy Lauzon

Goalies

Juuse Saros Kevin Lankinen

Quick Look at the Predators

The Predators haven’t won a game, in regulation or overtime, since they defeated the San Jose Sharks in the season opening Global Series in Prague. Losers of five straight, they’ve done very little well offensively or defensively. Nashville has given up the most goals in the league within the final three minutes of regulation.

After including yesterday's games, I've updated these charts that show which teams allowed the most goals against in the final 3 minutes of any regulation period and regulation



No surprise, but #Smashville ranks dead last in both metrics@OnTheForecheck @RenegadesOfPuck pic.twitter.com/27zvsYGgPo — Bryan Bastin (@BryanBastin) October 24, 2022

Outside of extending Filip Forsberg after a career year in 2021-22, their biggest acquisitions of the offseason were defenseman Ryan McDonagh from the Tampa Bay Lightning and forward Nino Niederreiter via free agency. To his credit, Niederreiter is playing well, leading the team with four goals through seven games. Goalie Juuse Saros has looked more pedestrian this season compared to last, sporting a 1-3-0 record with a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA) and a .894 save percentage (SV%).

Players to Watch

St. Louis Blues: Jordan Kyrou

To say the Blues need Jordan Kyrou to get going is an understatement. Through five games, he has just one goal and zero assists while seeing an average of 19:13 per night, an increase of almost 3 minutes from 2021-22. His shooting percentage of 6.3 percent is concerning for a player the Blues were counting on to be one of their points leaders coming into this season.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I think he’s working hard, he’s skating well, he’s doing a lot of good things,” Berube said. “I think over-handling it sometimes. I’d like to see him just shoot it or make a play quicker with it. But his work ethic is really good right now and he’s got the puck a lot on his tape. It’ll come. He’s just got to stay with it.” Jeremy Rutherford (from ‘Blues’ Jordan Kyrou ‘fighting it’ so far in 2022-23. What’s behind his slow start,’ The Athletic, 10-27-22)

With fellow forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad expected to miss tonight’s game as well, the Blues really need Kyrou to take more chances with the puck in 5-on-5 and the power play in an effort to kick start their stagnant offense.

Nashville Predators: Nino Niederreiter

Right now, Niederreiter is the Predators’ greatest scoring threat this season (four goals, one assist). As a team, they’re a lowly 2-for-29 on the power play, but Niederreiter contributed to both (one power-play goal, one power-play assist). The Blues have yet to allow a power-play goal this season, trying a franchise record for consecutive penalties killed to begin a season (11-for-11). The Predators will be leaning on Niederreiter tonight to help them get at least a point.

Where You Can Catch the Game

St. Louis Blues @ Nashville Predators – 7:00 PM CST

Tonight’s game between these Central Division rivals can be seen exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Fans wishing to catch the radio broadcast can do so on 101 ESPN, the 101 ESPN app, as well as the Blues app.