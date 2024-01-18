Tapani Leads PWHL Minnesota to Comeback Win vs. Ottawa

In the third week of Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) action, forward Susanna Tapani led Minnesota to a 3-2 comeback win over Ottawa in overtime with two goals including the game-winner. With Minnesota improving to 4-0-1 and Ottawa falling to 1-0-2, what were some takeaways?

Minnesota Flipped the Script

After taking a 2-0 lead in their last game against New York, Minnesota gave up three straight goals to lose their first contest of the season in overtime. This time around, they had the exact same thing happen, just the other way around. Allowing the first two goals of the game, it seemed as though Minnesota was on their way to consecutive losses and having their stranglehold of the PWHL standings fade a bit. However, they bounced back and took control.

While the shots were even after the first period, it definitely wasn’t a great showing for Minnesota. Outscored 2-0, Ottawa had the better of the chances and deserved to lead with how they played. Minnesota didn’t let this bother them, though, as they bounced back and had two terrific periods to force overtime. By the end of it, they had earned their victory.

PWHL Minnesota celebrating a goal (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In pretty rapid succession, Minnesota got the game back to even before the second period even ended. This is important for a team like Minnesota because they have still not scored more than three goals in a single game all season. Their defense and especially their goaltending with both Nicole Hensley and Maddie Rooney have primarily led the way, so being able to get back in a game where they trailed by multiple goals inspires confidence for the offense in the long term.

Zumwinkle Continues to Shine

As if she hadn’t proven her point already, forward Grace Zumwinkle tallied her fifth goal of the season in this one to regain her lead as the PWHL’s top goal-scorer, moving ahead of Montreal’s Marie-Philip Poulin. Cutting to the net on a shorthanded bid, she once again showed why she is one of the best scorers in the league. The 24-year-old still has a knack for both creating and finishing opportunities when nothing is really given to her.

Grace Zumwinkle of Minnesota (Photo by: Arianne Bergeron/PWHL)

With how much success Zumwinkle has already experienced in the goal department in her early 20s, it’s not hard to be excited about what she might do in the future. If the PWHL becomes a staple of women’s hockey, she might be one of the more notable players for years to come — she has shown no signs of slowing down.

Ottawa Played Competitively

While Minnesota had their number a bit in the second period, Ottawa had a good, competitive match. It would’ve been better if they kept up their first-period mojo throughout the game, but in the end, they should be content with the way they played. After allowing two consecutive goals in the second, they played a better game immediately after and were only stopped by Hensley’s remarkable saves throughout the contest for Minnesota. If not for her efforts, this is easily a match that Ottawa could have won.

PWHL Ottawa Celebrates a Goal (Photo by: Andrea Cardin/Freestyle Photography/PWHL)

Minnesota hasn’t had many close calls like the one Ottawa gave them often this season, so that is something they should be proud of. If they play the way they did all season, not only would they essentially guarantee themselves a playoff spot, but be a team that nobody wants to face. They got all but the final result in this one, and it was especially admirable how they were able to finish off strong despite giving up their lead as quickly as they did.

If there’s any sort of positive to take away from a loss like the one Ottawa faced, they played an exceptional game despite having just their third game of the season. Right now, they look to be one of the four teams in the postseason that will be competing for a chance at the first PWHL championship.

Tapani Had Her PWHL Breakout

Tapani has been dominating the women’s hockey scene for quite a while, but this contest was the first where she put on a true showing in the PWHL. Selected in the fifth round of the 2023 PWHL Draft, the 30-year-old Finnish forward showed why she was valued so highly. Potting two goals including a wacky bounce to win the game in overtime, she was the main reason why her Minnesota squad got a road victory.

Susanna Tapani, PWHL Minnesota (Photo by: Andrea Cardin/Freestyle Photography/PWHL)

Neither of Tapani’s goals were necessarily impressive in terms of how much skill they took to fire in, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be appreciated. For her overtime winner specifically, she did a phenomenal job entering the offensive zone and protecting the puck. By doing so, she created space and allowed herself to make a play with ease. This is a subtle play, but an elite one that not every player can do. Creating the play all by herself, she earned her game-winning tally regardless of how it went in.

Tapani definitely wasn’t going for a goal as she passed the puck off an Ottawa stick and into the net once she did enter their zone, but when you put yourself in high-danger areas, good things tend to happen. You have to be good to be lucky, and she was in this case.

Next up on the schedule, Ottawa will stay in their home arena on Jan. 23 where they’ll face a Toronto club that they soundly defeated 5-1 earlier in the season. As for Minnesota, they’ll have their longest wait of the season so far between games as they won’t take the ice again until Jan. 24 where they’re set to face Montreal for the second time this season at home.