Top 5 Golden Knights Prospects Heading into 2023-24

With the conclusion of the 2023 NHL Draft coming a few weeks ago, it’s time to take a look at how the Vegas Golden Knights’ best prospects shape up against the rest of the NHL heading into next season.

The Golden Knights made four picks this year, starting with center David Edstrom in the first round, winger Mathieu Cataford and defensemen Arttu Karti in the third, and winger Tuomas Uronan in the sixth. While there aren’t as many exciting prospects to come out of this class for the Golden Knights, there is still a ton of time for these players to develop and potentially claim a spot on this list in the years to come.

It’s going to be difficult for most of these players to crack a roster spot shortly, but with so much cap movement needed to maintain this competitive roster, these rookies could provide some much-needed relief with their smaller contracts and earn themselves an opportunity to find a permanent spot in the NHL.

5. David Edstrom – Center, 18, Frölunda HC (J20 Nationell)

While he had been putting together productive offensive seasons as he progressed through Frölunda HC’s junior hockey program, it wasn’t until the U18 World Championship this year that David Edstrom’s draft stock started rising. Representing Sweden, he put up 13 points through 16 games on the top forward line and took home a silver medal after falling to the United States 3-2 in overtime.

When it comes to instincts and off-puck habits, Edstrom’s IQ on the defensive side of things carries over to his offensive game. He’s positionally sound and doesn’t need a lot of time with the puck to make a quick move to the net or set up his teammates for scoring chances.

David Edstrom, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Edstrom is very difficult to play against on the defensive end. He’s great at identifying the best way to keep opposing players from getting into dangerous areas and has the IQ to adapt and execute his plan accordingly. This is an especially good trait because of what he lacks in his skating ability. He’s efficient and plays within his range, knowing when and when not to commit on forechecks without getting too far out of position to recover for the next sequence of play.

While many players need time to physically mature to adjust to the strength of the NHL, Edstrom is ahead of his peers. At 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, players at his age and size can also take time to adapt to their growing frame, but he has become comfortable with using his body as a foundational part of his game at both ends of the ice.

He hasn’t shown the high-end upside of any particular skill that would put him higher on this list, but what makes him so appealing is how translatable his game projects to be. He takes advantage of what is presented to him and executes his plan at a high level. The tools he has shown that there is a clear path for him to end up as a two-way third-line player who can kill penalties, and there were many players like that on this Golden Knights team that just won a Stanley Cup.

4. Matyáš Sapovaliv – Center, 19, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Matyáš Sapovaliv has been one of the most intriguing prospects for the Golden Knights since they drafted him in the second round of the 2022 Draft. This season he led the Saginaw Spirit in goals with 27 and was tied for the lead in points with 56 through 65 games, while also having an incredible playoff run where he led the Spirit with 17 points in 11 games. While all of this point production is great, it doesn’t even begin to tell the story as to why he’s an appealing prospect.

In the offensive zone, Sapovaliv often looks to slow the game down to his own pace and let passing lanes develop before making his next decision. He’s aware of his skill set and is also aware of the limitations that his 6-foot-3 frame presents him with when it comes to pivoting and maintaining high levels of speed, but doesn’t let it hinder his elite playmaking ability for the most part.

Matyas Sapovaliv, Saginaw Spirit (Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Sapovaliv is really smart with his body, making him a strong puck protector, as well as a smart defensive player. As a playmaker, he’s at his best below the net where he’s able to spin off defenders and manipulate his body positioning to create space to make a low-to-high pass. Leading up to the 2022 Draft, there were concerns that he focused too much on playing on the perimeter when he was way more dominant below the crease, but his habits have improved.

The main concern with Sapovaliv’s game is what also makes him so interesting: his pace of play. He’ll sometimes elect to stop up and wait on the rush and get caught flat-footed or can look like he’s lagging behind when processing defensive schemes. He is an elite passer, but can sometimes wait a second too long when making a decision in the offensive zone.

These are minor details in his game, which I use to emphasize just how clear of a path it is for Sapovaliv to make an NHL career as a bottom-six center. With another season of junior hockey set for him in the 2023-24 season, if he can add another level of speed and increase his work rate, he’ll have a shot to make the jump to the professional level a lot sooner than some may expect.

3. Brendan Brisson – LW/RW, 21, Henderson Silver Knights (AHL)

While things didn’t go quite as planned for Brendan Brisson in his first full year with the Henderson Silver Knights in the American Hockey League (AHL), there is still a lot of promise in his game to become the middle-six winger that he was projected to be when he was drafted by the Golden Knights in 2020.

Brisson finished first in goals and second in scoring on the star-studded Michigan University team in the 2021-22 National College Athletics Association (NCAA) season behind Seattle Kraken forward and Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers. Following a Big Ten championship and an appearance with Team USA at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Brisson signed a tryout agreement with the Silver Knights, where he recorded eight points in seven games to close out the season.

Brendan Brisson Michigan Wolverines (Photo Credit Michigan Photography)

In 2022-23, Brisson had 18 goals and 37 points in 58 games, including an incredibly slow start where he scored just seven goals in his first 37 games. As the season progressed he became noticeably better and earned himself more ice time in the top six, finishing the season with eight goals in their final 18 games.

When at his best, Brisson plays with a style that prioritizes quick puck movement, and his strong hockey IQ allows him to quickly problem-solve defensive schemes with ease. Due to his lack of size and physicality, he is less impactful when creating scoring opportunities for himself, but has the offensive tools to be a threatening presence in multiple areas of the opposition’s zone.

If the Golden Knights are patient with Brisson, there’s a strong chance he’ll reward them in the future. There are higher expectations set for players drafted in the first round, but not every player’s development is the same, and there’s too much talent and skill within his game to be held back for much longer.

2. Pavel Dorofeyev – LW/RW, 22, Henderson Silver Knights (AHL)

Pavel Dorofeyev’s season with the Silver Knights was injury-riddled and underwhelming, but his short stint with the Golden Knights is what caught everyone’s attention, where he scored seven goals and had nine points through just 18 games played.

Dorofeyev led the Silver Knights in goals with 27 and points with 52 throughout the 65 games he played in the 2021-22 AHL season but only managed to put up just nine goals and 17 points through 32 games last season. While this drastic change in production could cause some concerns, there is still a ton to like about his game that could make him a candidate to crack the Golden Knights’ lineup as soon as this year.

Pavel Dorofeyev, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dorofeyev is so creative with the puck on his stick. His vision and spatial awareness allow him to pull off a variety of high-end dekes, making him a threat on the rush, in one-on-one battles, and when his teammates are cycling the puck. His shot is still one of his best attributes, with an NHL release and ability to score from the perimeter.

While he didn’t score as much this season, he still managed to add layers to his offensive game by improving his off-puck habits and becoming a net-front presence during his time with the Golden Knights. His experience and immediate impact at the NHL level puts him above the other competitors on this list, but he will have to round out his defensive game and have a lot more consistency in order to be considered for a spot in the lineup moving forward.

1. Lukas Cormier – LD/RD, 20, Henderson Silver Knights (AHL)

Lukas Cormier has produced offensively at every level he’s played at. He won the Emile Bouchard Trophy as the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in back-to-back seasons before joining the AHL-affiliated Silver Knights in the 2022-23 season, where he put up 10 goals and 35 points at just 20 years old.

Cormier is always looking to drive the puck to high-danger areas, sometimes acting as a fourth forward. He has NHL-level vision and stick handling that allows him to manipulate and draw in defenders or get himself out of high-pressure situations.

Lukas Cormier of the Charlottetown Islanders (Charlottetown Islanders)

Despite being just 5-foot-10, 176 pounds, Cormier has fit in comfortably at the AHL level without having to compromise his game to adapt to the physical disadvantages he faces. He plays with a high level of intensity in the defensive zone and doesn’t back down from checks, but possesses a high-level IQ that allows him to restrain himself from making bad decisions in his own end.

While I love how Cormier’s skill set projects at the NHL level, it’s going to be difficult for him to reach his full potential within this Golden Knights roster. While he could easily slot in as a secondary power-play quarterback with top-four potential on most NHL rosters in the next few seasons, Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo provide a level of offense that will make it hard to justify bringing him in. He won’t be impactful in bottom-pairing minutes and will have to continue to prove that he deserves a bigger role in this organization, but he ranks this high on this list because of how great of a fit it could be.

Final Thoughts

Considering that general manager Kelly McCrimmon had to sacrifice a lot of future draft picks and prospects in order to create this Stanley Cup-winning roster, the Golden Knights have done a decent job of putting together a solid prospect pool that could still be considered league-average.

With a ton of promising young talent on the horizon for this Golden Knights club, it will be an exciting season to keep track of all of these players’ progression as they look to take the next steps in their hockey careers.