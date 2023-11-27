Treliving Clarifies Cap Rumor Regarding Klingberg’s Injury

In an attempt to provide clarity to the media on what’s going on with John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving provided a few updates on Monday, while also subtly putting to bed any speculation that the organization might have been trying to pull of some sort of sneaky, salary-cap beneficial move regarding the defenseman.

Perhaps giving the GM and the organization too much credit, some wonder if this entire thing was some sort of grey-area plan to bend the rules about LTIR in the Leafs favor. Considering there’s a chance Klingberg could sit the rest of the regular season and return for the playoffs, one potential theory is that Treliving had a long-term plan that would allow him to add the defenseman and then use his LTIR cap space to add something else. If Klingberg somehow gets better by the postseason, the Maple Leafs could then bring him back for the playoffs.

Treliving Shoots Down Odd Klingberg Injury Rumor

As he addressed the latest on the Klingberg injury news, Treliving made sure to start the discussion by saying, “First of all, we didn’t anticipate, this wasn’t something that we knew the player was injured and we went and signed him anyhow.” And odd statement to make considering no one asked, but Treliving added, “We knew the history of the player but we didn’t anticipate there was going to be an issue.”

He noted that the team was planning on looking around the NHL for a blue line upgrade regardless of what Klingberg’s status was. Some insiders say he came into the season knowing it wasn’t good enough and a solid defender was always on his radar, even if nothing got done over the summer.

While a move to LTIR helps Toronto navigate a trade and take a potentially bigger swing, Treliving always had eyes on upgrading the defense, and that’s even if Klingberg returned. He reiterated, the hip injury incurred during a road trip in Florida on October 19 and took the team by surprise.

Treliving’s Plans for a Trade

During his media scrum, Treliving emphasized his determination to bolster the team’s blue line this season. This decision arises from the team’s current struggles with injuries and inconsistent play, prompting a need for a bigger focus on defense-first blueliners. He noted, “From a manager’s perspective, you’re always looking at how you’re playing. To me, we’ve been hit and miss. There’s been some inconsistency in our game.”

John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

As for what they’ll be able to pull off? They’ll know that by the end of the week, anticipates the GM. While Klingberg’s $4.15 million contract provides temporary relief for the Maple Leafs, Treliving envisions it could potentially offer a more permanent solution, depending on the specialist’s assessment. That part is important, because if there’s any sense that Klingberg could be back in a shorter period of time, the Leafs need to leave room to medically clear him for action.

Can One Trade Fix All That Ails the Maple Leafs?

Treliving suggested he’ll be active on the trade market, but also hinted that one trade might not cure all that is plaguing the team. “The idea that you’re always just going to trade yourself out of issues isn’t realistic,” he explained. Treliving understands there’s more work to be done with the roster, but the current players who make it up need to take responsibility for their own play.

“I think that’s your job all the time because you’re trying to help your team now,” but he also doesn’t want to make a deal that barely makes a dent. This is a team that should have a strong record than it does.