Tucson Roadrunners Success Is Just the Beginning

In today’s world, a team is usually shaped by its success at the NHL level. However, that dynamic is slowly changing for the Arizona Coyotes as their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, is turning heads. Currently, they sit in first place in the Pacific Division with 58 points, thanks to the combination of veterans and youngsters who are blossoming. After their playoff berth last season, it seemed to be a young team with all cylinders firing, and now, under head coach Steve Potvin, they’re doing just that.

With the second half of the season approaching, we examine what’s contributed to their success and why a pair of All-Stars have helped pave the way thus far.

Pair of All-Stars Helping Roadrunners

While the Roadrunners lead the Pacific Division in points, they wouldn’t be close to where they are without the efforts of Josh Doan and Matt Villalta. While Doan has been hyped up since being drafted in the second round back in 2021 and his days at Arizona State University, expectations were high. However, for Villalta, there was much uncertainty about where he would fit within the Coyotes system. At the NHL level, the Coyotes already had netminders Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram, so he would have to develop down in Tucson; the same can be said for Josh. It’s safe to say at the AHL All-Star Break, they’ve done just that.

For the majority of the season, Dylan Guenther led the team in points until he was called up, but that throne now belongs to Josh Doan. The son of former Coyotes legend Shane Doan leads the team with 17 goals and 29 points in 43 games and has been the backbone of the Roadrunners’ offense. That’s only one of the many reasons he was selected for his first AHL All-Star Game, as his energy, much like his father’s, influences everyone around him. Due to his success this season, many fans have been wanting him to get called up to the big leagues; while it likely won’t be this season, his time will come.

Josh Doan, Arizona State University (Paige Shacklett, Communication Manager and Men’s Ice Hockey SID at ASU)

Villalta, who was with the Ontario Reign before coming to the desert, was not a name many took account of when he signed with the team. The 24-year-old has completely turned this young career around, posting a 2.59 goals-against average (GAA) and a .913 save percentage (SV%). While he’s a newcomer, Potvin has been delighted with the game he’s been able to bring and is one of the sole reasons the Roadrunners are where they are.

“He’s just a chill brother back there,” Potvin said, laughing. “Seeing him go through his process and his routine, he’s very loose so when you don’t know him you’re like, ‘Is this guy ready to go?’ We’re all pacing up and down and he just walks around where it never looks like he’s in deep thought or concerned about anything. You ask him how he’s doing, and he says, ‘Just running like a tap.’ It just makes you laugh right before the game.”

It’s obvious these two are playing monumental roles in the Roadrunners’ success, but there are plenty more youth helping pave the path.

Remainder of 2023-24 & Next Season Show Bright Future Ahead

The Roadrunners sit in a prime position to be a real contender for the Calder Cup. While Doan and Villalta have helped carry lots of the load, we can’t overlook what some of the other players have done. One of which is 2022 sixth-round draft pick, Maksymilian Szuber, who has impressed many of the scouts and, quite frankly, the Coyotes organization. The 22-year-old has been productive as a defenseman in his first season in North America, notching four goals and 18 points in 43 games. As a later draft pick, expectations tend to be low, but the Coyotes have something special with Szuber, and he has tons of potential.

Another name who really turned his game to another level before the All-Star Break is forward Jan Jeník. The 23-year-old went through a whole ordeal this offseason, trying to sign for more money than what the Coyotes thought he deserved. He eventually signed, and since it was just a one-year deal, he had lots to prove this season, as he was betting on himself. Despite all the controversy, his output this season of ten goals and 20 points in 30 games speaks for itself and ranks atop the point producers on the Roadrunners.

Conor Geekie, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While these two players could very well still be in Tucson next season, looking at who could be there is arguably even more exciting. Former first-round pick Conor Geekie could very well see himself in Tucson, assuming he doesn’t crack the NHL roster. Defenseman Maveric Lamoureux could also be down with the Roadrunners, which adds to their plethora of talent. Of course, there is no way to predict the future in this regard, but it’s a fair guess to assume the two of them could be down the I-10.

“I know there’s an opportunity here with this organization and whenever that time comes it will come, but in the meantime, I’m here doing everything I can to help the boys here in Tucson,” Villalta said. “We’ve got a real good thing going on. We’re going to keep pushing down here because we have goals down here. We want to win a Calder Cup this year so that’s where my mental state is at right now.”

It’s win-now mode in Tucson, and the players understand that.

So Far, So Good Down the 1-10

After sneaking into the playoffs last season, there was a raised bar for the 2023-24 campaign, and so far, they’ve raised it even higher. All facets of the game are meshing with the new arrivals this past offseason and the plethora of youth that have entered the Coyotes system. After the AHL All-Star Break, they take on a pair of Pacific Division foes in the Ontario Reign and Edmonton Condors. Assuming they make the playoffs, having all these players will surely give them invaluable experiences.