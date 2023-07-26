Vancouver Canucks’ Best Trades with the Chicago Blackhawks

Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks best trades series. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers look back at the Canucks’ trading history with every NHL team and pick what we believe to be the best transaction between them and the other 31 organizations. This article focuses on their trade history with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Canucks and Blackhawks do not have a long list of transactions with each other despite being in the NHL together for over 53 years. Their recent trades have revolved around fringe-level players or salary cap dumps. However, they have two deals that long-time Canucks fans will surely remember.

Canucks Acquire Tony Tanti for Curt Fraser

On Jan. 6, 1983, the Canucks acquired right winger Tony Tanti from the then-Chicago Black Hawks in exchange for left winger Curt Fraser. Prior to the trade, Fraser had spent five seasons with the Canucks, tallying 206 points (92 goals, 114 assists) in 348 games. His best season with Vancouver was in 1981-82, scoring 67 points in 79 games while helping lead the Canucks to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final appearance. The Cincinnati-born forward would spend the next six years of his career with the Blackhawks but could never regain the form he had while in the Pacific Northwest.

Tony Tanti, Vancouver Canucks, Nov. 8, 1986 (Photo by Graig Abel Collection/Getty Images)

As for Tanti, he became one of the best goal-scorers in Canucks history. In eight seasons with Vancouver, Tanti scored 250 goals, ranking him sixth all-time in goals scored by a Canuck. He was one of Vancouver’s first true snipers and was a bright spot in an otherwise dark era for the Canucks. In his first full season donning the “Flying V,” Tanti scored a team-leading 45 goals while playing on a line with fellow well-known Canuck Dave “Tiger” Williams. He would go on to have four more seasons of 30-plus goals, a record at the time of his departure from Vancouver. His Canucks career would come to an end in 1990 after getting traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins before retiring in 1992 after a season in Buffalo.

It’s safe to say Vancouver won that trade. Fraser had himself a solid NHL career, but Tanti became a household name in Vancouver. When discussing the history of the franchise, Tanti’s name is certain to be brought up. He may not have been as prominent among Canucks’ folklore as players like the Sedin twins, Markus Naslund, etc., but he surely left his mark in Vancouver.

Canucks Acquire Thomas Gradin for 1980 Second-Round Pick

On June 16, 1978, the Canucks acquired centre Thomas Gradin for a 1979 or 1980 second-round pick (Black Hawks choice). The Black Hawks opted to use the pick in 1980, selecting centre Steve Ludzik with the 28th pick. Ludzik spent eight seasons in Chicago but was never a high-impact player for them. In 413 games in Chicago, he tallied 138 points (46 goals, 92 assists). He spent one year with Buffalo in 1989-90 before retiring. The Black Hawks got good production from their second-round pick, but the winner of this trade is the Canucks.

Gradin would spend eight seasons in Vancouver, putting up 550 points (197 goals, 353 assists) in 613 games. He was instrumental in helping Vancouver win their first Campbell Conference Final in 1981-82, registering 19 points in 17 playoff games. From there on out, Gradin and fellow Canucks legend Stan Smyl would become a household pairing, often leading the Canucks in scoring in the mid-1980s.

The year after their Stanley Cup Final run, Gradin had the best year of his career, posting a career-high 88 points and 50 assists. In 1983-84, he held the record for most points by a Canuck, a feat that lasted until 1986. Gradin left Vancouver in the summer of 1986 in free agency, signing a one-year deal with Boston before heading across the pond to play in his native Sweden. He called it quits in 1990, putting an end to an amazing career.

Gradin would rejoin the Canucks organization as an amateur pro scout in 1994 before getting promoted to Head of European Scouting in 1999. He helped bring other Swedish players like the Sedins, Mattias Ohlund, and Alexander Edler to the Canucks before leaving the organization in 2007. He ranks within the top ten of most statistics in Canucks history, but his contributions off the ice are just as important to the Canucks. His work, both on the ice and off the ice, has landed him in the Canucks’ Ring of Honour, anointing him as one of the most influential Canucks of all time.

Canucks’ Best Trade With the Blackhawks

It’s truly hard to pick between Tanti and Gradin. Both are Canucks legends who played an enormous part in shaping the organization’s history. One was an elite goalscorer for the Canucks, while one was an elite playmaker. However, the thing that separates the two comes down to off-ice contributions. Gradin helped build those elite late-2000s and early-2010s teams with his scouting, which ultimately makes his trade the best trade in Canucks’ history regarding a deal with the Blackhawks.