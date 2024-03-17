Andrei Vasilevskiy Makes 47 Saves in Lightning Win Over Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up a statement win Saturday night against the Florida Panthers, 5-3. After going up 4-0, the team faced the risk of watching another early multi-goal lead slip away. However, they had a goalie with long-term memory between the pipes ready to deliver some payback to the Panthers.

For context, the last time Andrei Vasilevskiy faced the Florida Panthers on Feb. 17, he gave up six goals on just 22 shots on home ice. Head coach Jon Cooper pulled him after the second period. Most would say it’s good to have short-term memory so that you can put the rough night behind you. In Vasilevskiy’s case, his memory of how that loss felt served him well.

Vasilevskiy Delivers a Vintage Night

Vasilevskiy saved all 12 shots he faced during a strong first period for the Lightning. He saved all 12 shots despite the Lightning being on the penalty kill for a good chunk of the period – they committed three penalties. After 20 minutes of play, it appeared Vasilevskiy and the Lightning were on track to turn the tables on the Panthers.

Andrei Vasilevskiy saved the night for the Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But as the game went on, the Lightning offense slowly dissipated. They still managed to tack on to their lead to make it 4-0, but they only mustered five shots through the second and third periods compared to 11 in the first. The Panthers took control of the game, putting 18 shots on net in the second period and 20 in the third period. They slowly chipped away at the lead, making it a one-goal game with less than four minutes to go.

There was a moment when it seemed Vasilevskiy’s strong performance could unravel. The two goals he surrendered in the second period came within minutes of each other. Then a Panthers’ goal got erased due to an illegal check to the head by Panthers’ Dmitry Kulikov to the Lightning’s Conor Sheary. It very quickly could’ve gotten ugly.

But Vasilevskiy held his own. The Panther scored a final time but saved 19 of 20 in the third period. He saved 47 of 50 for a .940 save percentage on the night. When the Panthers were on the power play, including a 5-on-3 advantage, he saved 18 of 19.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper kept his praise for Vasilevskiy simple.

Cooper: "It's the Vasy we've seen for a decade and that's why he's the best." — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) March 17, 2024

For his efforts, he was named the second star of the night.

A Sign of What’s to Come?

Vasilevskiy’s season can be described as streaky. He had a 15-game stretch from Jan. 9 to Feb. 15, during which he had a .915 save percentage, and an eight-game stretch from Feb. 17 to Mar. 7, during which he had a .854 save percentage.

Signs might suggest he’s on another upswing. He shut out the Philadelphia Flyers on Mar. 9 and had a respectable night against a tough New York Rangers team, saving 25 of 28.

Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 47 of 50 in the Tampa Bay Lightning win over the Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Then he follows those games up with arguably the strongest game of the season. If this is a sign he’s getting back in a groove, it comes at a great time. The Lightning continues to have a tough schedule ahead. During the remainder of March alone, they’ll face three playoff teams and a crucial playoff contender: the Vegas Golden Knights, the Los Angeles Kings, the Boston Bruins, and the New York Islanders. These are teams that Vasilevskiy has shown up against previously this season, but the trend reveals timing is everything.

Getting through this schedule with strong performances would lock down a playoff spot for the Lightning and set the stage for what could be coming playoff time. This is assuming he breaks the streaky trend he’s been on. Vasilevskiy could very well lift this team into the playoffs but go cold in the first round. Time will tell.

If you’re the Lightning, you’re banking on it being the start of consistent play. After all, he has repeatedly proven he is a big-game goalie. Despite his struggles this season, finding someone willing to bet against Vasilevskiy should prove difficult.